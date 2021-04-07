Interface : 2021 Notice Of Annual Meeting And Proxy Statement

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WHEN

May 17, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE

Interface, Inc.

1280 West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

CHANGES IN THE DATE, TIME OR LOCATION OF THE MEETING

On March 13, 2020, the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance and the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released Staff Guidance to assist issuers' compliance with federal proxy and annual meeting rules given the public health and economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Specifically, the guidance covers the procedure for changing the date, time, or location of an annual meeting; the process for holding virtual shareholder meetings; and guidance for shareholders that are unable to attend annual meetings to present proposals. In the event the Company changes the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting pursuant to the guidance, the Company will inform shareholders in a manner as prescribed by the guidance (or any subsequent updates thereto). If you plan to attend our meeting in person, we recommend you check our website (www.interface.com) the week before to see if we have provided any update on the meeting logistics.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

To elect eight members of the Board of Directors. To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay". To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as independent auditors for 2021. Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting and at any adjournments of the meeting.

RECORD DATE

The Board of Directors set March 19, 2021 as the record date for the meeting. This means that only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournments of the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

David B. Foshee

Secretary

April 7, 2021

PLEASE PROMPTLY COMPLETE AND RETURN A PROXY CARD

OR USE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING SO THAT YOUR VOTE

MAY BE RECORDED AT THE MEETING IF YOU DO NOT ATTEND PERSONALLY.