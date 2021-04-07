Interface : 2021 Notice Of Annual Meeting And Proxy Statement
Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
WHEN
May 17, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
WHERE
Interface, Inc.
1280 West Peachtree Street NW
Atlanta, Georgia 30309
CHANGES IN THE DATE, TIME OR LOCATION OF THE MEETING
On March 13, 2020, the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance and the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released Staff Guidance to assist issuers' compliance with federal proxy and annual meeting rules given the public health and economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Specifically, the guidance covers the procedure for changing the date, time, or location of an annual meeting; the process for holding virtual shareholder meetings; and guidance for shareholders that are unable to attend annual meetings to present proposals. In the event the Company changes the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting pursuant to the guidance, the Company will inform shareholders in a manner as prescribed by the guidance (or any subsequent updates thereto). If you plan to attend our meeting in person, we recommend you check our website (www.interface.com) the week before to see if we have provided any update on the meeting logistics.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
To elect eight members of the Board of Directors.
To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay".
To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as independent auditors for 2021.
Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting and at any adjournments of the meeting.
RECORD DATE
The Board of Directors set March 19, 2021 as the record date for the meeting. This means that only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournments of the meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors
David B. Foshee
Secretary
April 7, 2021
PLEASE PROMPTLY COMPLETE AND RETURN A PROXY CARD
OR USE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING SO THAT YOUR VOTE
MAY BE RECORDED AT THE MEETING IF YOU DO NOT ATTEND PERSONALLY.
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
The Board of Directors ("Board") of Interface, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our" or "Interface") is furnishing this Proxy Statement and soliciting proxies in connection with the proposals to be voted on at the Interface, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") and any postponements or adjournments thereof. This summary highlights certain information contained in this Proxy Statement, but does not contain all of the information you should consider when voting your shares. Please read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting.
2021 Annual Meeting Information
Date
Monday, May 17, 2021
Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Location
Interface, Inc.
1280 West Peachtree Street NW
Atlanta, Georgia 30309
Record Date
Friday, March 19, 2021
Stock Symbol
TILE
Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Corporate Website
www.interface.com
In the event the Company changes the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting pursuant to the guidance issued by the SEC discussed above, the Company will inform shareholders in a manner as prescribed by such guidance.
Voting Items and Vote Recommendation
Board
Item
Recommendation
Reasons for Recommendation
More Information
1. To elect eight members of the
FOR
The Board and the Nominating &
Page 17
Board of Directors.
Governance Committee believe our
nominees possess the skills, experience and
qualifications to effectively monitor
performance, provide oversight and support
management's execution of the Company's
long-term strategy.
2. To approve, on an advisory basis,
FOR
Our executive compensation program
Page 26
executive compensation, often
incorporates several compensation
referred to as a "say on pay".
governance best practices and reflects our
commitment to align pay with performance.
3. To ratify the appointment of BDO
FOR
Based on its assessment, the Audit
Page 52
USA, LLP as independent auditors
Committee believes that the re-appointment
for 2021.
of BDO USA, LLP is in the best interests of
Interface and our shareholders.
Vote in Advance of the Meeting
Vote in Person
Internet
Telephone
Mail
Using the Internet and voting
Using the toll-free phone
Signing, dating and mailing a
See page 55 for details on
at the website listed on the
number listed on the proxy
proxy card.
attending the Annual Meeting
proxy card and the Notice.
card and the Notice.
in person.
Our Company
Who We Are
We are a worldwide leader in design, production and sales of commercial flooring such as carpet tile, luxury vinyl tile, and rubber tiles and sheet products. Our flooring systems help customers create beautiful interior spaces while positively impacting those who use them and our planet. We are committed to sustainability and minimizing our impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. This commitment is exemplified by our mission called Climate Take Back™, in which we seek to lead industry in designing and making products in ways that will maintain a climate fit for life. We believe Interface has for decades been the most environmentally conscious company in the global flooring industry and we remain committed to leading the industry in sustainability, design and innovation.