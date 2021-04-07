Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interface, Inc.    TILE

INTERFACE, INC.

(TILE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interface : 2021 Notice Of Annual Meeting And Proxy Statement

04/07/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WHEN

May 17, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE

Interface, Inc.

1280 West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

CHANGES IN THE DATE, TIME OR LOCATION OF THE MEETING

On March 13, 2020, the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance and the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") released Staff Guidance to assist issuers' compliance with federal proxy and annual meeting rules given the public health and economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Specifically, the guidance covers the procedure for changing the date, time, or location of an annual meeting; the process for holding virtual shareholder meetings; and guidance for shareholders that are unable to attend annual meetings to present proposals. In the event the Company changes the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting pursuant to the guidance, the Company will inform shareholders in a manner as prescribed by the guidance (or any subsequent updates thereto). If you plan to attend our meeting in person, we recommend you check our website (www.interface.com) the week before to see if we have provided any update on the meeting logistics.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

  1. To elect eight members of the Board of Directors.
  2. To approve, on an advisory basis, executive compensation, often referred to as "say on pay".
  3. To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as independent auditors for 2021.
  4. Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting and at any adjournments of the meeting.

RECORD DATE

The Board of Directors set March 19, 2021 as the record date for the meeting. This means that only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournments of the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

David B. Foshee

Secretary

April 7, 2021

PLEASE PROMPTLY COMPLETE AND RETURN A PROXY CARD

OR USE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET VOTING PRIOR TO THE MEETING SO THAT YOUR VOTE

MAY BE RECORDED AT THE MEETING IF YOU DO NOT ATTEND PERSONALLY.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY.............................................................................................................................................

4

NOMINATION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (ITEM 1) ......................................................................................................

17

Nominees.....................................................................................................................................................................

17

Director Independence.................................................................................................................................................

20

Corporate Governance.................................................................................................................................................

20

Principal Shareholders and Management Stock Ownership ........................................................................................

24

APPROVAL OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (ITEM 2) ........................................................................................................

26

Compensation Discussion and Analysis ......................................................................................................................

27

Compensation Committee Report ................................................................................................................................

38

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation ....................................................................................

39

Executive Compensation and Related Items ...............................................................................................................

40

Equity Compensation Plan Information ........................................................................................................................

48

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change In Control.......................................................................................

48

RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS (ITEM 3).......................................................................

52

Audit Committee Report...............................................................................................................................................

53

OTHER INFORMATION.............................................................................................................................................................

54

General Meeting Information........................................................................................................................................

54

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions .........................................................................................................

55

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reporting .............................................................................................................................

57

Prohibition on Pledging and Hedging ...........................................................................................................................

57

Lawsuit by Former CEO in Connection with Termination.............................................................................................

57

Shareholder Proposals.................................................................................................................................................

57

Communicating with the Board ....................................................................................................................................

57

"Householding" of Proxy Materials ...............................................................................................................................

58

Safe Harbor Statement for Forward-Looking Statements ............................................................................................

58

Other Matters That May Come Before the Meeting......................................................................................................

58

APPENDIX A - RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ........................................................................

59

Page 3

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Interface, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our" or "Interface") is furnishing this Proxy Statement and soliciting proxies in connection with the proposals to be voted on at the Interface, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") and any postponements or adjournments thereof. This summary highlights certain information contained in this Proxy Statement, but does not contain all of the information you should consider when voting your shares. Please read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting.

2021 Annual Meeting Information

Date

Monday, May 17, 2021

Time

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location

Interface, Inc.

1280 West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

Record Date

Friday, March 19, 2021

Stock Symbol

TILE

Stock Exchange

NASDAQ

Corporate Website

www.interface.com

In the event the Company changes the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting pursuant to the guidance issued by the SEC discussed above, the Company will inform shareholders in a manner as prescribed by such guidance.

Voting Items and Vote Recommendation

Board

Item

Recommendation

Reasons for Recommendation

More Information

1. To elect eight members of the

FOR

The Board and the Nominating &

Page 17

Board of Directors.

Governance Committee believe our

nominees possess the skills, experience and

qualifications to effectively monitor

performance, provide oversight and support

management's execution of the Company's

long-term strategy.

2. To approve, on an advisory basis,

FOR

Our executive compensation program

Page 26

executive compensation, often

incorporates several compensation

referred to as a "say on pay".

governance best practices and reflects our

commitment to align pay with performance.

3. To ratify the appointment of BDO

FOR

Based on its assessment, the Audit

Page 52

USA, LLP as independent auditors

Committee believes that the re-appointment

for 2021.

of BDO USA, LLP is in the best interests of

Interface and our shareholders.

Vote in Advance of the Meeting

Vote in Person

Internet

Telephone

Mail

Using the Internet and voting

Using the toll-free phone

Signing, dating and mailing a

See page 55 for details on

at the website listed on the

number listed on the proxy

proxy card.

attending the Annual Meeting

proxy card and the Notice.

card and the Notice.

in person.

Page 4

Our Company

Who We Are

We are a worldwide leader in design, production and sales of commercial flooring such as carpet tile, luxury vinyl tile, and rubber tiles and sheet products. Our flooring systems help customers create beautiful interior spaces while positively impacting those who use them and our planet. We are committed to sustainability and minimizing our impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. This commitment is exemplified by our mission called Climate Take Back™, in which we seek to lead industry in designing and making products in ways that will maintain a climate fit for life. We believe Interface has for decades been the most environmentally conscious company in the global flooring industry and we remain committed to leading the industry in sustainability, design and innovation.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Interface Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERFACE, INC.
05:56pINTERFACE  : 2021 Notice Of Annual Meeting And Proxy Statement
PU
04/05INTERFACE  : Cisco Stands on Commitment to Sustainability
PU
03/31INSPIRATION SPOTLIGHT : Kari Pei, Interface VP of Global Design
PU
03/31INTERFACE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29INTERFACE  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
03/22REAPPROACHING BASE CAMP : Bringing Our Redesign to Life
PU
03/16INTERFACE  : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/03INTERFACE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/03INTERFACE  : Truist Adjusts Price Target on Interface to $15 From $9, Maintains ..
MT
03/02INTERFACE INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 122 M - -
Net income 2021 52,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 741 M 741 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 742
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart INTERFACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interface, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 12,64 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel T. Hendrix Non-Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Bruce A. Hausmann Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Christopher G. Kennedy Lead Independent Director
K. David Kohler Independent Director
John P. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFACE, INC.23.43%760
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.42.74%14 093
NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.23.47%4 108
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPETS COMPANY (S.A.E)7.45%311
BALTA GROUP NV16.36%109
RADICI PIETRO INDUSTRIES & BRANDS S.P.A.-12.62%19
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ