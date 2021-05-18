Log in
Interface : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable June 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2021.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life. 

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative

Follow us on TwitterYouTubeFacebookPinterestLinkedInInstagram, and Vimeo.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301294153.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
