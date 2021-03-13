Log in
Interfor Corporation    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
Interfor Completes Acquisition of South Carolina Sawmill

03/13/2021
BURNABY, British Columbia, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire WestRock Company’s (NYSE: WRK) sawmill located in Summerville, South Carolina.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor contact and further information:
Mike Mackay, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
(604) 689-6846


Financials
Sales 2021 2 496 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
Net income 2021 414 M 332 M 332 M
Net cash 2021 477 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 792 M 1 435 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,57 CAD
Last Close Price 27,12 CAD
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian M. Fillinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Pozzebon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Lawrence Sauder Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Stock SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Andrew Horahan Vice President-Western Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERFOR CORPORATION14.09%1 435
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.1.37%8 177
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION41.05%5 584
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.25.94%4 441
CANFOR CORPORATION15.06%2 651
STELLA-JONES INC.7.65%2 586
