BURNABY, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 37,724,030 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 73.33% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For

(#) Votes Withheld

(#) Votes for

(%) Ian Fillinger 37,173,747 158,666 99.57% Nicolle Butcher 35,751,207 1,581,206 95.76% Geoffrey Evans 35,991,632 1,340,781 96.41% Christopher R. Griffin 36,005,501 1,326,912 96.45% Rhonda D. Hunter 36,584,067 748,346 98.00% J. Eddie McMillan 34,521,977 2,810,436 92.47% Thomas V. Milroy 36,852,121 480,292 98.71% Gillian L. Platt 36,943,641 388,772 98.96% Lawrence Sauder 36,680,597 651,816 98.25% Christina Sistrunk 37,184,937 147,476 99.60% Curtis M. Stevens 37,038,043 294,370 99.21% Thomas Temple 36,468,682 863,731 97.69%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at twelve; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Xenia Kritsos

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(604) 422-3400