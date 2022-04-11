Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Interfor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.30 CAD   +0.50%
03/21INTERFOR CORPORATION : Towards the breakout of a major resistance level
03/16INTERFOR : Notice and Access Notification to Shareholders – Opens application/pdf in new tab
PU
02/23INTERFOR BRIEF : Completes Acquisition of EACOM Timber Corporation; Eric Larouche Appointed as Senior VP, Eastern Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 11, 2022

04/11/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Thursday, May 12, 2022

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 11, 2022. Information related to Interfor’s first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, May 12, 2022. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 2455297 and it will be available until June 12, 2022.

ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400


All news about INTERFOR CORPORATION
03/16INTERFOR : Notice and Access Notification to Shareholders – Opens application/pdf in..
PU
02/23INTERFOR BRIEF : Completes Acquisition of EACOM Timber Corporation; Eric Larouche Appointe..
MT
02/23Interfor Corporation Appoints Éric Larouche as Senior Vice President, Eastern Operation..
CI
02/23Interfor Completes Acquisition of EACOM Timber Corporation
GL
02/22Interfor Corporation completed the acquisition of Eacom Timber Corporation from Kelso &..
CI
02/04TRANSCRIPT : Interfor Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 04, 2022
CI
02/04Interfor Reports Q4'21 Results Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million and Net Earnings of $70 ..
AQ
02/04Interfor Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS of $1.29, Beating Forecast; Generates $675.9 Million R..
MT
02/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
02/03INTERFOR : Investor Presentation – February 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERFOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 916 M 3 103 M 3 103 M
Net income 2022 677 M 536 M 536 M
Net cash 2022 145 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 906 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 488
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart INTERFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Interfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,14 CAD
Average target price 48,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian M. Fillinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Pozzebon Vice President & Corporate Controller
E. Lawrence Sauder Director
Gordon Howard MacDougall Independent Director
J. Eddie McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERFOR CORPORATION-20.66%1 514
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-22.86%7 812
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-24.26%6 436
ENVIVA INC.17.00%5 484
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-25.88%4 996
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.55%4 653