Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Interfor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFP   CA45868C1095

INTERFOR CORPORATION

(IFP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:35:16 2023-04-04 pm EDT
21.23 CAD   -4.20%
02:04pInterfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023
GL
03/09Interfor : Notice and Access Notification to Shareholders
PU
02/10Transcript : Interfor Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023

04/04/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, May 5, 2023

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 4, 2023. Information related to Interfor’s first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, May 5, 2023. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-888-396-8049

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 786874# and it will be available until June 4, 2023.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


All news about INTERFOR CORPORATION
02:04pInterfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023
GL
03/09Interfor : Notice and Access Notification to Shareholders
PU
02/10Transcript : Interfor Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Interfor Reports Q4'22 Results Adjusted EBITDA loss of $69 million and Net Loss of $72 ..
AQ
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/09Tranche Update on Interfor Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 3, 2..
CI
02/09Interfor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Interfor Posts Q4 Net Loss, Sales Up YOY
MT
02/09Interfor Reports Q4'22 Results
GL
02/09Interfor Reports Q4'22 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERFOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 509 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
Net income 2023 41,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2023 706 M 525 M 525 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 140 M 847 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 408
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart INTERFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Interfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,16 CAD
Average target price 32,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian M. Fillinger Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Pozzebon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
E. Lawrence Sauder Director
J. Eddie McMillan Independent Director
Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERFOR CORPORATION5.52%848
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-1.40%6 017
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.0.67%4 984
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-5.36%4 681
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-8.01%3 922
STELLA-JONES INC.6.97%2 266
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer