Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
1992.05 INR   -1.35%
08:06aAir India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
RE
12/09Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - ET
RE
12/09InterGlobe Aviation to Open Largest Station at New Goa International Airport in January 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

12/11/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.

The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days.

Such a deal could top $100 billion dollars at list prices, including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago.

Even after significant expected discounts, the deal would be worth tens of billions of dollars and cap a volatile year for an industry whose jets are back in demand after the pandemic but which is facing mounting industrial and environmental pressures.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. Tata Group-owned Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential order comes days after Tata announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, a joint-venture with Singapore Airlines, to create a bigger full-service carrier and strengthen its presence in domestic and international skies.

That deal gives Tata a fleet of 218 aircraft, cementing Air India as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo

Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted.

Founded by JRD Tata in 1932, Air India was nationalised in 1953. Tata regained control in January and has since been working to revive its reputation as a world-class airline.

The planned order reflects a deliberate strategy to win back a solid share of traffic flows to and from India, which are currently dominated by foreign carriers such as Emirates.

Air India also wants to win a bigger share of regional international traffic and the domestic market, setting up a battle on both fronts with IndiGo.

Delivered over at least a decade, the 500 jets would both replace and expand fleets in the world's fastest-growing airline market, while contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of expanding the economy to $5 trillion.

But experts warn many hurdles stand in the way of Air India's ambition to recover a strong global position, including frail domestic infrastructure, pilot shortages and the threat of tough competition with established Gulf and other carriers. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.36% 111.64 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.51% 13.53 Delayed Quote.-24.67%
BOEING 0.26% 179.54 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -1.35% 1992.05 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.18% 5637.87 Real-time Quote.-10.36%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -1.26% 5.49 Delayed Quote.10.02%
All news about INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
08:06aAir India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
RE
12/09Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - ET
RE
12/09InterGlobe Aviation to Open Largest Station at New Goa International Airport in January..
MT
11/29Tata to bolster Air India with Vistara merger
RE
11/16Interglobe Aviation Begins Cargo Transport Operations
MT
11/10Q2 roundup: Indian cos get festive boost; almost 62% post profit rise
RE
11/08Indian shares set to open higher, tracking Asia
RE
11/07India's IndiGo grounds 30 aircraft due to supply disruptions
RE
11/07Interglobe Aviation Widens Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/06INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher, tracking Asia, lower oil prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 526 B 6 375 M 6 375 M
Net income 2023 -1 948 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net Debt 2023 237 B 2 869 M 2 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 -69,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 768 B 9 311 M 9 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 26 164
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 992,05 INR
Average target price 2 196,64 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. M. Elbers Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Manoher Negi Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Governance
Venkataramani Sumantran Chairman
Neetan Chopra Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-1.26%9 311
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%26 196
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.51%21 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED31.99%19 846
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.06%17 538
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.25%15 876