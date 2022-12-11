Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close
to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth
tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it
carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group
conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100
or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing
787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as
finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days.
Such a deal could top $100 billion dollars at list prices,
including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single
airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460
Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago.
Even after significant expected discounts, the deal would be
worth tens of billions of dollars and cap a volatile year for
plane giants whose jets are again in demand after the pandemic,
but who face mounting industrial and environmental pressures.
It would also allow Airbus to secure a home for some A350
production slots initially earmarked for Russia's Aeroflot and
now left open because of war-related sanctions against Moscow.
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.
Tata Group-owned Air India did not respond to a request for
comment.
China last week delivered its first C919 jetliner but is at
least a decade away from competing on such a scale, experts say.
The potential blockbuster order comes days after Tata
announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, a joint-venture
with Singapore Airlines, to create a bigger full-service carrier
and strengthen its presence in domestic and international skies.
That deal gives Tata a fleet of 218 aircraft, cementing Air
India as the country's largest international carrier and second
largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo
Buying debt-ridden Air India has also given Tata access to
valuable flying rights and landing slots, especially to
destinations in the United States and Europe.
HURDLES TO GROWTH
Air India's maharajah mascot was once synonymous with
lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation
declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted.
Founded by JRD Tata in 1932, Air India was nationalised in
1953. Tata regained control in January and has since been
working to revive its reputation as a world-class airline.
The order reflects a strategy to re-capture a solid share of
trips between India's large overseas diaspora and cities such as
Delhi and Mumbai, dominated by foreign rivals such as Emirates.
Air India also wants to win a bigger share of regional
international traffic and the domestic market, setting up a
battle on both fronts with IndiGo.
Delivered over the next decade, the 500 jets would replace
and expand fleets in the world's fastest-growing air travel
market, while contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
goal of expanding the economy to $5 trillion.
But experts warn many hurdles stand in the way of Air
India's ambition to recover a strong global position, including
frail domestic infrastructure, pilot shortages and the threat of
tough competition with established Gulf and other carriers.
It may also struggle to get the medium-haul Airbus
A321neos being ordered for the Air India-Vistara tie-up as
quickly as it would like, with the European planemaker sold out
until 2028 or beyond.
One industry source said new Boeing 737 MAXs will most
likely go to Air India Express, the company's budget operator
which could be renamed.
Insiders say plane and engine makers have been clamouring at
Air India's door for months, with new Chief Executive Campbell
Wilson refusing to rush the make-or-break fleet decision.
Reuters reported in July that Air India was taking more
time to study Airbus A350s and Boeing wide-body 787 and 777
models, on top of a probable mixed order for smaller
single-aisle jets.
Last month, Campbell
confirmed talks
to "greatly expand" Air India's fleet over the next five
years and said, "At the risk of gross understatement, the
investment will be substantial."
