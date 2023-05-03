Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29:49 2023-05-03 am EDT
2164.10 INR   +4.68%
07:07aGo First gone: engine troubles, COVID bring down India's third-largest airline
RE
12:36aIndiGo shares surge after smaller rival Go First files for bankruptcy
RE
04/27Etihad Airways plans to triple passengers, double fleet amid strategy shift
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Go First gone: engine troubles, COVID bring down India's third-largest airline

05/03/2023 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, Airbus A320-271N passenger aircraft prepares to take off from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Go Airlines (India) Ltd said it was one of the few profitable airlines in a country that is known for its staunchly price-conscious customers, a market where two big players have collapsed in the last 11 years.

The company's ultra-low-cost model and near-total reliance on one aircraft type helped it make money, until engine issues that began about five years ago worsened and it reported heavy losses in the last three fiscal years.

The cash-strapped carrier, India's third-biggest and best known as Go First, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

It owes financial creditors 65.21 billion rupees ($798 million), and has now "exhausted all financial resources", according to its filing with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking insolvency proceedings.

The move comes as its bigger domestic rival IndiGo is pitting Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks to meet surging post-COVID demand. Go First's plight is also a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of turning India into a global aviation hub like Dubai or Singapore.

IndiGo has also had to ground planes because its P&W engines faced problems, but its bigger fleet with diverse engines, and its deeper pockets, meant it could overcome the troubles better than Go First.

GROUNDED

By April, Go First had to ground more than 50% of its 54 Airbus 320neos fitted with P&W engines, up from 31% in 2020, according to the filing seen by Reuters. Engine failures have cost Go First 108 billion rupees in lost revenue and expenses, it said.

The airline cancelled 4,118 flights in the past month, affecting 77,500 passengers, and it warned of more cancellations "if urgent actions are not taken for its survival and resolution", according to the filing.

"The deterioration in the company's financial performance was also accentuated by the outbreak of COVID-19 which resulted in crippling restrictions on air travel and use of public transport," the filing said.

P&W, which is owned by Raytheon, said in a statement late on Tuesday it was committed to the success of its customers and that "we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers".

The airline started operations in 2005 and is owned by bed sheets-to-biscuits Wadia Group, one of India's oldest conglomerates.

The Wadias will not exit the airline and are looking for a resolution with P&W, Go First Chief Executive Kaushik Khona said in an interview, adding the insolvency proceedings were aimed at reviving the airline and not selling it.

The Wadia family has pumped 32 billion rupees ($391 million) into the airline in the past three years, 75% of that in the past year, Go First said.

"The Wadia Group, in particular (chairperson) Nusli Wadia, has always tried to see that the company and the airline operations go on, on a normal basis," Khona said.

"There is no question of Wadia Group having any intention to exit or move out."

Mark Martin, CEO at aviation consulting firm Martin Consulting LLC, said Go First's troubles would cost others, too.

"Go First and IndiGo have been let down severely by Pratt & Whitney. And that will cost India, travellers, and banks severely," he said.

($1 = 81.8080 Indian rupees)

(Additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki, Chris Thomas and Dhanya Skariachan; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Tanvi Mehta


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.46% 125.92 Real-time Quote.12.92%
BOEING -0.30% 203.25 Delayed Quote.7.02%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 4.68% 2164.1 Delayed Quote.2.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.19% 5895.96 Real-time Quote.5.82%
All news about INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
07:07aGo First gone: engine troubles, COVID bring down India's third-largest air..
RE
12:36aIndiGo shares surge after smaller rival Go First files for bankruptcy
RE
04/27Etihad Airways plans to triple passengers, double fleet amid strategy shift
RE
04/27Etihad Airways plans to triple passengers, double fleet amid strategy shift
RE
04/19India's Tata Group seeks antitrust approval for Air India-Vistara merger
RE
03/24Exclusive-India says 'time has come' for Airbus, Boeing to set up jet assembly plants
RE
03/22Adani to increase airports business in India amid aviation boom
RE
03/20India's IndiGo CEO says aircraft shortage hobbling growth plans
RE
03/20India to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms
RE
03/20India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 541 B 6 616 M 6 616 M
Net income 2023 -6 506 M -79,6 M -79,6 M
Net Debt 2023 298 B 3 644 M 3 644 M
P/E ratio 2023 -75,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 797 B 9 748 M 9 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 26 164
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2 067,40 INR
Average target price 2 441,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. M. Elbers Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Manoher Negi Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Governance
Venkataramani Sumantran Chairman
Neetan Chopra Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED2.97%9 746
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 333
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.08%22 315
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.14%21 980
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.67%18 532
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.25%18 396
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer