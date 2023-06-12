Advanced search
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:43:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
2394.95 INR   -2.75%
02:27aIndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake worth up to $909.6 mln - report
RE
01:55aIndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake upto $909.58 million - report
RE
06/11Indian shares set to open higher on hopes of Fed rate pause
RE
IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake worth up to $909.6 mln - report

06/12/2023 | 02:27am EDT
BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd , worth upto 75 billion rupees ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a represenatative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report. ($1 = 82.4560 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -2.74% 2394.9 Delayed Quote.22.67%
TOPIX INDEX 0.65% 2238.77 Delayed Quote.17.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 541 B 6 568 M 6 568 M
Net income 2023 -7 039 M -85,4 M -85,4 M
Net Debt 2023 298 B 3 615 M 3 615 M
P/E ratio 2023 -89,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 950 B 11 518 M 11 518 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 26 164
Free-Float 25,4%
