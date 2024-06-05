NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - India's airline industry is expected to report a loss of $400 million to $600 million in fiscal 2025, consultancy firm CAPA India said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Chris Thomas in New Delhi)
