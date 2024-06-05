InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) is an India-based company that is engaged in the airline business. IndiGo is engaged in air transportation and pre-flight and post flight ground handling operations, which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services, such as in-flight sales, business of ground handling and other allied services at the airports. IndiGo provides scheduled and charter air services, for both passengers and cargo. IndiGo has a fleet of approximately 316 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 78 domestic and 22 international destinations. IndiGo's subsidiary, Agile Airport Services Private Limited, is engaged in the business of providing ground handling and other allied services to IndiGo at various airports in India.

Sector Airlines