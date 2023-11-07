November 07, 2023 at 10:13 am EST

BENGALURU (Reuters) - IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Tuesday it expects groundings in "mid-30s" in the fourth quarter due to a powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines.

Last week, the budget carrier said close to 40 IndiGo planes were already grounded due to the issue.

