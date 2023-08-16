Interglobe Aviation Limited is an India-based company, that is engaged in the provision of passenger services. The Company is engaged in the business of providing domestic and international scheduled air transport services under the name of IndiGo. It also provides cargo services and related allied services, including in-flight sales. The Company operates on a low-cost carrier (LCC) business model. The Company has a fleet of approximately 282 aircrafts. IndiGo has a total destination count of 91 with 71 domestic destinations and 24 International.

Sector Airlines