|Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12:06:57 2023-08-16 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2442.70 INR
|-4.17%
|-5.89%
|+21.53%
(Reuters) - Shares of Interglobe Aviation dropped 3.2% in early trade on Wednesday, a day after a report said the family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal would sell shares worth up to $450 million via a block deal.
IndiGo did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2442.90 INR
|-4.17%
|-5.72%
|11 825 M $
|2271.38 PTS
|-0.83%
|-0.90%
|-
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.77%
|11 825 M $
|+11.15%
|11 403 M $
|+19.00%
|10 873 M $
|-16.09%
|13 066 M $
|+34.37%
|10 410 M $
|-26.99%
|9 812 M $
|+13.88%
|9 321 M $
|-6.89%
|8 095 M $
|-11.42%
|15 591 M $
|+1.17%
|7 245 M $