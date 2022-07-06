India's aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator has
issued a warning notice to SpiceJet Ltd after a review
of recent incidents by the watchdog showed "poor internal safety
oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" by the airline.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a
review of several incidents involving SpiceJet's planes since
April 1 showed that "the aircraft either turned back to its
originating station or continued landing to the destination with
degraded safety margins".
On July 5 alone SpiceJet reported two mid-air problems.
In one incident, the side windshield outer pane of its
Bombardier Q400 aircraft cracked mid-flight. In the
second case, SpiceJet was forced to divert its Boeing 737
plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to an indicator
light malfunctioning. Both planes landed safely.
"The review transpires that poor internal safety oversight
and inadequate maintenance actions has resulted in degradation
of the safety margins," the DGCA said in its letter in which it
has given the airline three weeks to respond.
"From the above it may be deducted that SpiceJet has failed
to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service," the
watchdog said in its letter dated July 5 which was made public
by India's civil aviation ministry on Twitter on Wednesday.
SpiceJet, whose shares fell to their lowest since March 2020
in morning trade, said it is committed to ensuring a safe
operation for its passengers and crew.
"We have been regularly audited by DGCA. All our aircraft
were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe,"
the company said, adding that all its flights are conducted in
compliance with aviation regulations.
In September, during a financial review of the airline, the
DGCA found that SpiceJet's suppliers were not being paid
regularly leading to a shortage of spares.
The regulator did not name the suppliers and the company did
not provide direct comment on the issue.
"Passenger safety is paramount," India's civil aviation
minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Twitter.
"Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly
investigated and course-corrected," he said.
Shares of the Indian budget carrier have fallen 43.4% so far
this year, compared to a 17.6% fall in rival Interglobe Aviation
.
