    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
2080.90 INR   +4.77%
07:52aIndia's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations
RE
08/05UBS Adjusts InterGlobe Aviation's Price Target to 2,350 Indian Rupees From 2,300 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/04India's IndiGo to add a third disembarkation ramp to improve turnaround times
RE
India's newest budget carrier Akasa begins commercial operations

08/07/2022 | 07:52am EDT
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's newest budget carrier Akasa Air, which is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began commercial operations on Sunday with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad.

Starting from Sunday, Akasa Air will operate weekly flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a commercial hub in the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

"We want to serve our country by creating strong transportation links which are the underpinning of any economic growth engine" Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of the airline said in the statement.

Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett", has teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to set up Akasa.

Akasa, which has a total of 72 Boeing planes on order, will compete directly with other budget carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst.

Domestic air travel in India has made a sharp recovery this year with airlines flying over 57 million passengers in the first half, up 238% from last year, government data showed.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 4.77% 2080.9 Delayed Quote.3.14%
SPICEJET LIMITED 5.32% 49.45 End-of-day quote.-27.39%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.88% 165.04 Delayed Quote.-17.30%
Financials
Sales 2023 511 B 6 439 M 6 439 M
Net income 2023 2 601 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2023 24 576 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2023 308x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 802 B 10 098 M 10 098 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 26 164
Free-Float 22,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 080,90 INR
Average target price 2 189,64 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Manoher Negi Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Governance
Venkataramani Sumantran Chairman
Sanjay Y. Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED3.14%10 098
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.62%25 285
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.71%21 024
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%17 718
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.18%14 562
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%13 962