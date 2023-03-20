Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:49:45 2023-03-20 am EDT
1843.65 INR   -0.68%
02:42aIndia to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms
RE
01:02aIndia eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister
RE
03/03Exclusive-IndiGo pits Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms

03/20/2023 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India outlined plans on Monday to invest billions of dollars in airports, aircraft and recruitment as the world's fastest-growing economy seeks to meet booming air travel demand.

Growth will include new airports, more regulators and air traffic controllers, and new flying schools, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told an industry audience.

"We need to put in place the civil aviation infrastructure and capabilities that by 2047 would be able to support a $20 trillion economy within India," Scindia told the CAPA India Aviation Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said this year that the South Asian nation would spend 980 billion rupees ($11.88 billion) by 2025 to boost regional connectivity by constructing airports and modernising existing ones.

Weak infrastructure is seen as hindering India's aviation growth, especially as it looks to connect the country's hinterlands to bigger cities in a bid to get more people to fly.

Scindia said passenger capacity at the country’s six major airports is expected to grow to 420 million in four years from 192 million today, and Indian carriers’ fleet will grow to 2,000 aircraft in five years from 700.

Airline traffic is recovering quickly from coronavirus restrictions that led to jets being grounded worldwide in 2020, with manufacturers now struggling to keep pace with aircraft demand and engine shortages grounding some planes.

"Surprisingly and shockingly, the situation has turned the other way. Where at one point we did not have passengers to fill our airplanes ... now we do not have enough airplanes to fly our passengers," Scindia said.

To help fill the gap, India has tweaked its airplane leasing programme, including more "wet leasing" or renting of planes with crew, for domestic and international routes, he added.

Consultancy CAPA India expects at least 1,300 more orders from Indian airlines in the next 1-2 years, weeks after Air India announced a record order for 470 jets.

But it warned that the notoriously cyclical industry could tip back towards surplus.

Kapil Kaul, the consultancy's chief executive, said Indian airlines were flying over 90% full even during the normally quieter weekdays - "a sign of shortages".

There is also a "serious shortage of experienced pilots, particularly for wide-bodies," he added.

($1 = 82.4980 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher; Writing by Tanvi Mehta. Edited by Jamie Freed and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.13% 116.74 Real-time Quote.5.15%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -0.69% 1843.65 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
SPICEJET LIMITED -1.44% 33.46 End-of-day quote.-13.65%
All news about INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
02:42aIndia to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms
RE
01:02aIndia eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages -minister
RE
03/03Exclusive-IndiGo pits Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks
RE
02/23Airbus close to landing large order from India's IndiGo, Les Echos cites Le Maire
RE
02/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as metals gain; Fed minutes awaited
RE
02/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch up as metals rise; Fed minutes awaited
RE
02/20Indian shares set for muted start amid caution ahead of Fed minutes
RE
02/15Indian shares set to rise on strong U.S. economic data, FII buying
RE
02/15IndiGo shareholder Shobha Gangwal likey to sell 4% stake - CNBC-TV18
RE
02/14How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 539 B 6 523 M 6 523 M
Net income 2023 -5 611 M -67,9 M -67,9 M
Net Debt 2023 245 B 2 961 M 2 961 M
P/E ratio 2023 -64,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 716 B 8 664 M 8 664 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 26 164
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 856,35 INR
Average target price 2 418,55 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter T. M. Elbers Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Manoher Negi Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Governance
Venkataramani Sumantran Chairman
Neetan Chopra Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-7.54%8 664
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.62%27 550
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.04%22 723
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.30%21 033
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.19%18 883
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC14.62%16 987