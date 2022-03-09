Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:12:30 am
1704.8 INR   +6.63%
12:16aIndian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled international flights
RE
03/08Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector
RE
03/08India to resume scheduled international flights from March 27
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled international flights

03/09/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Women spread fryums for drying on a rooftop as an IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - Shares of Indian airline operators Interglobe Aviation and Spicejet surged on Wednesday, a day after the government said scheduled commercial flight operations to international destinations would resume from March 27.

The government is restarting unrestricted travel for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Interglobe Aviation and Spicejet jumped as much as 8% and 6.4% in early trade, and were up 5.5% and 4.7%, respectively as of 0452 GMT.

The move will be a boost for Indian airlines as demand for travel has rebounded in recent months, with both Interglobe Aviation, which operates the country's biggest airline IndiGo, and Spicejet reporting profit in the December quarter after two years of being ravaged by the pandemic.

India currently allows airlines to operate a limited number of flights to countries with which it has a bilateral arrangement under an "air bubble" agreement. This has limited airlines' operations and hurt their profitability.

The government's move will provide "impetus to the economic recovery for the sector and the nation, with borders opening for tourists," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement late Tuesday.

India's daily coronavirus infections have fallen drastically and the country is surging back to normalcy with schools and offices reopening in most states.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation have fallen over 17%, while Spicejet is down over 13% so far this year.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 6.51% 1704.95 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
SPICEJET LIMITED 4.59% 57 End-of-day quote.-16.30%
All news about INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
12:16aIndian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled international flights
RE
03/08Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector
RE
03/08India to resume scheduled international flights from March 27
RE
03/01UBS Adjusts InterGlobe Aviation's Price Target to 2,280 Indian Rupees From 2,160 Indian..
MT
02/21India shares extend losses with Russia-Ukraine standoff in focus
RE
02/21Indian carrier IndiGo's parent skids over 4% as co-founder quits, plans stake cut
RE
02/18Interglobe Aviation Limited Announces Resignation of Rakesh Gangwal as Non Executive, N..
CI
02/18Indigo Co-Founder Plans to Cut His Stake in the Airline
CI
02/07InterGlobe Aviation Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q3; Shares Soar 9%
MT
02/06Interglobe Aviation Appoints Promoter as Managing Director
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 3 244 M 3 244 M
Net income 2022 -53 431 M -693 M -693 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 3 059 M 3 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 616 B 7 991 M 7 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 23 204
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 598,80 INR
Average target price 2 159,41 INR
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-19.85%8 093
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.95%19 180
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 804
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.21%15 865
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.70%15 087
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%13 375