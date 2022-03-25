Indian budget airline Akasa plans first commercial flight in June

HYDERABAD, India, March 25 (Reuters) - New Indian budget
airline Akasa Air plans to launch its first commercial flight in
June and is working to get all relevant licences, Chief
Executive Vinay Dube said on Friday.
The airline is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala,
known as "India's Warren Buffett", who has teamed up with former
chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways to tap into rising
long-term prospects for domestic air travel in India.
The airline aims to have 18 aircraft within 12 months from
launch and will have 72 planes in five years, Dube said speaking
at an air show in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
The carrier will fly within India. Dube did not say which
cities it would serve.
In November last year, Akasa Air, which will compete with
other Indian airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet
, placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets,
valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.
Akasa Air received initial clearance from India's civil
aviation ministry to start operations in October last
year.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Hyderabad; Editing by Susan
Fenton)