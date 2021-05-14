Log in
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/14 03:07:28 am
1685.25 INR   +0.26%
03:06aIndian budget carrier GoAir files for $491 million IPO
RE
05/11INTERGLOBE AVIATION  : to Raise Up to $408 Million Via Share Issuance
MT
05/11Indian shares set to snap four-day rally as metals lose lustre
RE
Indian budget carrier GoAir files for $491 million IPO

05/14/2021 | 03:06am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier Go Airlines Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 36 billion rupees ($491 million), a move that comes as airlines scramble to bolster their finances to tide over disruptions caused by a raging pandemic.

A second wave of COVID-19 infections in India is taking a heavy toll on domestic airlines, which were barely limping back to normalcy after a nation-wide lockdown hampered their operations for months in 2020.

The company, which is in the process of rebranding itself as "Go First", plans to use the money raised from the IPO https://www.icicisecurities.com/Upload/ArticleAttachments/Go%20Airlines%20(India)%20Limited-Draft%20Red%20Herring%20Prospectus.pdf to repay loans and clear dues, it said in a filing.

The Mumbai-based airline said it had defaulted on payments of several of its aircraft lease agreements and that it had not been able to negotiate any deferral agreements for these defaults so far.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on our business ... the duration and spread of the pandemic or another pandemic could result in additional adverse impact on our business," Go Airlines said.

The airline is promoted by the Wadia group, which runs textiles company Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd and biscuit maker Britannia Industries.

Indian carriers are expected to report total losses of $4 to $4.5 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31 and my lose a similar amount this year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said in a note earlier this month.

The company's offering may also include further share issues worth up to 15 billion rupees, according to the filing.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Morgan Stanley India are the lead book running managers for the IPO.

($1 = 73.3490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2021 -53 667 M -731 M -731 M
Net Debt 2021 145 B 1 978 M 1 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 647 B 8 804 M 8 819 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 812
Free-Float 22,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-2.46%8 804
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.35%27 524
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.34%22 663
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 592
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.21.23%16 506
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.77%13 592