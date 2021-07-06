Log in
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Indian shares end lower as Tata Motors warns of chip shortage hit at JLR

07/06/2021 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to tick lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in auto stocks after sector bellwether Tata Motors warned a worsening chip shortage would hit its Jaguar Land Rover unit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 15,818.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.04% lower at 52,861.18 after touching an all-time high earlier in the day.

Shares of Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 10% after it said that semiconductor supply constraints would deepen in the near term, impacting the unit's performance.

The Nifty Auto index which had risen 0.66% in the morning, ended 1.74% lower.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries closed 1.2% lower, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

Airline stocks closed higher after the country's aviation ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20 allowed an increase in capacity on domestic flights to 65% until July-end, from 50% earlier. Shares of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, and low-cost carrier SpiceJet ended up 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

State-owned oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd rose 3.4% and 3%, respectively, as oil prices extended gains after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels.

Morepen Laboratories' shares soared as much as 15.2% after the drugmaker said it had started production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Indian bond yields jumped as a rally in global crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation, while a selection of papers for this week's bond buyback by the central bank also disappointed investors.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.72% 1768.65 Delayed Quote.1.89%
MOREPEN LABORATORIES LIMITED 2.76% 65.05 End-of-day quote.111.89%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.45% 121.5 Delayed Quote.29.98%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 1.07% 174.1 Delayed Quote.60.38%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.18% 2124.8 Delayed Quote.8.31%
SPICEJET LIMITED 1.35% 79.1 End-of-day quote.-16.69%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.35% 346.05 End-of-day quote.88.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 1 904 M 1 904 M
Net income 2021 -54 431 M -730 M -730 M
Net Debt 2021 95 992 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 676 B 9 100 M 9 062 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 27 812
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 755,95 INR
Average target price 1 777,74 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED1.89%8 971
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.80%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.09%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.22.01%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.20%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 885