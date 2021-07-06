Log in
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
Indian shares gain on airlines boost; vaccination pace in focus

07/06/2021 | 12:37am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday as airline stocks rose, while investors weighed the pace of vaccinations against the potential threat from an impending third wave of COVID-19.

By 0424 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.19% and 0.11% at 15,865.10 and 52,938.49, respectively.

Airline stocks jumped after the country's aviation ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20 allowed increasing capacity on domestic flights to 65% from 50% earlier, till July-end.

Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation were up 1.8%, while SpiceJet climbed 2.8%.

State-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corporation added 2.4% after an uptick in oil prices as OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels on Monday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries fell 0.6%, and was set to snap its two-day winning streak.

State-owned NMDC Ltd dropped 1.5% as the government is set to sell a 4% stake in the iron ore miner for 165 rupees/share, a 5.8% discount to its closing price on Monday.

Markets hovered near record levels in the previous trading session, with the broader NSE index closing less than 100 points away from its all-time high. The index, which posted a weekly loss of 0.87% last week, had touched a record high last month.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.45% 1781.4 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
NMDC LIMITED -4.13% 175.3 End-of-day quote.53.23%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 1.86% 123.25 Delayed Quote.27.30%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.47% 2140 Delayed Quote.7.24%
SPICEJET LIMITED 1.35% 79.1 End-of-day quote.-16.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 1 910 M 1 910 M
Net income 2021 -54 431 M -732 M -732 M
Net Debt 2021 95 992 M 1 292 M 1 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 676 B 9 100 M 9 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 27 812
Free-Float 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-0.19%8 971
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.80%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.66%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.22.01%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.20%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 885