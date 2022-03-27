InterGlobe Aviation : Cessation

IGAL/SECT/03-22/03

Sub : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") - Completion of tenure of Dr. Anupam Khanna (DIN :03421015) as a Non Executive Independent Director of the Company

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that Dr. Anupam Khanna (DIN: 03421015) has completed his second term as a Non Executive Independent Director of the Company on March 26, 2022. Consequently, he ceased to be a Director of the Company from the aforesaid date.

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

For InterGlobe Aviation Limited

Sanjay Gupta

Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

InterGlobe Aviation Limited

Registered Office: Upper Ground Floor, Thapar House, Gate No. 2, Western Wing, 124 Janpath, New Delhi - 110 001, India. M +91 9650098905, F + 91 11 43513200 Email: corporate@goindigo.in

Corporate Office: Level1, Tower C, Global Business Park, M G Road, Gurgaon - 122 002, Haryana, India. T +91 124 435 2500. F + 91 124 406 8536

CIN no.: L62100DL2004PLC129768