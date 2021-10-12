Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  News
  Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/12 07:53:39 am
2040.3 INR   -0.39%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION : India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity
RE
10/11Auto rally powers Nifty above 18,000
RE
09/28AMERICAN AIRLINES : signs code-sharing pact with India's largest airline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

InterGlobe Aviation : India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major restrictions on the industry since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago.

The government's move ahead of the Indian festive season comes as a boon to the struggling domestic carriers, including IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, which were starting to see some improvements in passenger traffic due to a drop in COVID-19 infections in most states.

In August, regulatory data showed that passenger growth jumped 136.6% as the government started to ease COVID-related travel restrictions.

"The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced," the ministry said in an order.

Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara - a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines - were allowed to resume partial operations in May 2020 with limited capacity after a two-month halt on operations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since partial resumption, air travel has faced limitations such as ticket pricing restrictions, protective suits and face shields for flight attendants and passengers as well as curbs on serving food on planes.

The Indian aviation sector has been among the worst hit since the pandemic began, with rating firm ICRA projecting the industry to log a net loss of 250 billion to 260 billion rupees ($3.31 billion to $3.44 billion) in FY2022.

However, competition is set to heat up in the industry as Jet Airways plans to restart operations in the first quarter of 2022 and as billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air expects to take to the skies next year.

($1 = 75.4750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED -0.39% 2040.3 Delayed Quote.18.85%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED 1.66% 101.2 End-of-day quote.-17.05%
Financials
Sales 2022 227 B 3 008 M 3 008 M
Net income 2022 -60 202 M -797 M -797 M
Net Debt 2022 272 B 3 604 M 3 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 786 B 10 417 M 10 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 23 204
Free-Float 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED18.85%10 457
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.41%27 542
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.52%22 194
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.71%15 915
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.52%15 814
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.52%14 837