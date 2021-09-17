Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

InterGlobe Aviation : Indian airlines fly high as August passenger traffic surges

09/17/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian airlines InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet surged on Friday after regulatory data showed that passenger growth jumped 136.6% last month as the government started to ease COVID-related travel restrictions.

India had halted air travel in March 2020 as the country went into a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Domestic flights resumed in May 2020, but air travel ever since has had some limitations as the pandemic progressed.

Domestic airlines carried 6.7 million passengers in August, compared with 2.8 million passengers in the year-ago period, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said https://www.dgca.gov.in/digigov-portal/?page=jsp/dgca/InventoryList/dataReports/aviationDataStatistics/airTransport/domestic/airTraffic/Aug2021.pdf&mainnull on Thursday.

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, extended gains to a fourth session and scaled a record high of 2,168.80 rupees on Friday, while shares of SpiceJet rose up to 7.9% to 81.95 rupees, their highest level in two months.

Passenger load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, jumped 11.8% for IndiGo and 6.7% for SpiceJet in August from prior month.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in July that he expects capacity to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, but warned that a third wave of infections could swiftly disrupt things again.

SpiceJet stock was down 20% for the year, as of last close, while shares of InterGlobe have climbed roughly 15% over the same period.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 9.25% 2173 Delayed Quote.14.89%
SPICEJET LIMITED -0.39% 75.95 End-of-day quote.-20.01%
All news about INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
04:24aINTERGLOBE AVIATION : Indian airlines fly high as August passenger traffic surge..
RE
09/13SPICEJET : India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation
RE
08/31InterGlobe Aviation Limited Appoints Gregg Albert Saretsky as Non-Executive D..
CI
08/29InterGlobe Aviation Limited Announces Appointment of Mr. Gregg Saretsky to th..
CI
08/29IndiGo’s Plan to Raise INR 30 Billion Via QIP Hits an Air Pocket
CI
08/26India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
RE
08/26Indian aviation watchdog plans tough new drug abuse rules
RE
07/30Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost grou..
RE
07/30Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost grou..
RE
07/28Indian shares fall as banks and pharma drag; IMF cuts growth forecast
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 230 B 3 129 M 3 129 M
Net income 2022 -59 742 M -813 M -813 M
Net Debt 2022 272 B 3 704 M 3 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 762 B 10 358 M 10 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 23 204
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 979,85 INR
Average target price 1 814,19 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Jiten Chopra Chief Financial Officer
Meleveetil Damodaran Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED14.89%10 358
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.02%25 278
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.26%20 540
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.02%14 299
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.82%14 194
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.87%13 845