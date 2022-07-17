Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. InterGlobe Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIGO   INE646L01027

INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED

(INDIGO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
1785.85 INR   +1.41%
12:20aTechnical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
RE
07/08InterGlobe Aviation Limited Announces Resignation of Rohini Bhatia as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, Effective July 11, 2022
CI
07/06India's aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI

07/17/2022 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's biggest airline, IndiGo, diverted a plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect", local news agencies reported on Sunday, the second such incident involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.

The flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," Reuters local TV partner ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following lifting of COVID restrictions.

(Writing by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Rupam Jain and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.41% 1785.85 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
SPICEJET LIMITED -0.26% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-43.98%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.40% 147.74 Delayed Quote.-26.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 252 B 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net income 2022 -53 431 M -670 M -670 M
Net Debt 2022 235 B 2 944 M 2 944 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 688 B 8 629 M 8 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 204
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InterGlobe Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 785,85 INR
Average target price 2 076,23 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rono Joy Dutta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfgang Prock Schauer President & Chief Operating Officer
Gaurav Manoher Negi Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Head-Governance
Venkataramani Sumantran Chairman
Sanjay Y. Gupta Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED-11.48%8 629
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.41%24 005
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.00%19 205
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.67%18 984
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.30%13 923