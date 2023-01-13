Interlink Electronics : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): January 10, 2023

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On January 10, 2023, Interlink Electronics, Inc. engaged LMHS, P.C. ("LMHS") as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, effective immediately, and dismissed Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP ("MGO") as our independent registered public accounting firm. Our engagement of LMHS was approved by the audit committee of our board of directors.

In connection with the audit of our financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and for the subsequent period through the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, there were: (i) no disagreements between us and MGO on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of MGO, would have caused MGO to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in its report on our financial statements for such fiscal years; and (ii) no "reportable events" within the meaning set forth in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

We provided MGO with a copy of the disclosures in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that MGO furnish us with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not MGO agrees with our statements in this Item 4.01. A copy of the letter dated January 11, 2023, furnished by MGO in response to that request is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

During our two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 and through January 10, 2023, neither we nor anyone on our behalf consulted with LMHS with respect to (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that may be rendered on our financial statements, and LMHS did not provide either a written report or oral advice to us that LMHS concluded was an important factor considered by us in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of any disagreement, as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions, or a "reportable event" within the meaning set forth in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Number Description 16.1 Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP dated January 11, 2023. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 13, 2023 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC. By: /s/ Ryan J. Hoffman Ryan J. Hoffman Chief Financial Officer