Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Interlink Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINK   US4587513023

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(LINK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interlink Electronics : Current Report (Form 8-K)

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): November 24, 2021

INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Nevada 001-37659 77-0056625
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
1 Jenner, Suite 200
Irvine, California 92618
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(805) 484-8855

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value LINK The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On November 24, 2021, RBSM LLP ("RBSM") resigned as Interlink Electronics, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm, effective on the earlier of (i) the date we engage a new independent registered public accounting firm and (ii) December 15, 2021.

The audit reports of RBSM on our financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, and were not modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

In connection with the audit of our financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, and for the subsequent period through the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, there were: (i) no disagreements between us and RBSM on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of RBSM, would have caused RBSM to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in its report on our financial statements for such fiscal years; and (ii) no "reportable events" within the meaning set forth in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

We provided RBSM with a copy of the disclosures in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that RBSM furnish us with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not RBSM agrees with our statements in this Item 4.01. A copy of the letter dated November 30, 2021, furnished by RBSM in response to that request is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit

Number

Description
16.1 Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from RBSM LLP dated November 30, 2021.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 1, 2021 INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.
By: /s/ Ryan J. Hoffman
Ryan J. Hoffman
Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

Interlink Electronics Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.
09:11aINTERLINK ELECTRONICS : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
09:02aINTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial State..
AQ
11/23INTERLINK ELECTRONICS : Announces Second and Final Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% Se..
PU
11/23INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
11/22Interlink Electronics Announces Second and Final Closing of Private Placement of 8.0% S..
PR
11/22Interlink Electronics, Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in funding
CI
11/04Interlink Electronics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/04INTERLINK ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/04Interlink Electronics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/04Earnings Flash (LINK) INTERLINK ELECTRONICS Posts Q3 Revenue $2.2M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,89 M - -
Net income 2020 0,11 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,6 M 59,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 16,1%
Chart INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interlink Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Nathan Bronson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan J. Hoffman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gene Chen Vice President-Engineering & Advanced Materials
David J. Wolenski Lead Independent Director
Joy C. Hou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.0.22%60
MEDIATEK INC.35.21%58 030
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.80%25 083
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.69%24 654
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.72.55%22 014
SILERGY CORP.94.61%15 897