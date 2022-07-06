Interlink Electronics Provides New Product and Technology Update

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a full-service technology partner and global leader in printed electronics and sensor technologies, is pleased to announce the following updates on several key technology deployments and successes that Interlink has delivered:

Successful integration of its FSR technology in a new application by a Tier One Automotive Supplier for a major OEM. First production shipped in 1st half of 2022.





half of 2022. Collaboration on a second generation sensor with a major medical equipment manufacturer who has already integrated Interlink sensors in their robotic-assisted surgery platform solution. This enhanced solution is expected to ship in 2023.





Successful development of a sensor solution as part an infusion medical device system used to deliver fluids into a patient's body in a controlled manner. First production parts are expected to ship in the current quarter.





Interlink continues to work with customers at the leading edge of technology, having recently received an initial mass production order for over $400,000 of products from a leading supplier of VR hardware, which is scheduled to ship over the next 120 days.





Interlink's ability to work closely with customers has allowed it to successfully develop and integrate sensors into a new Smart Mattress Application with first production parts expected to ship in the current quarter.

"We believe these successes reinforce the momentum from our previous and current investments in both our team and our product/technology capabilities," stated Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Intelink Electronics, Inc. "We also look forward to broadening our sensor technology portfolio with the launch of our Piezoelectric sensor line in the 4th quarter of 2022," Mr. Bronson added.

Interlink Electronics is a full-service technology partner and leading provider of sensing and human-machine interface (HMI) solutions. Since introducing the Force Sensing Resistor (FSR®) to market 37 years ago, Interlink has maintained a track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence supported by its vertically-integrated, in-house capabilities. Interlink has made significant investments in R&D and product development, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its product line, expanding into new markets, and growing its global partner channels. Focused on expanding as a diversified high-growth technology and industrial leader, Interlink is pursuing acquisitions within the following four sectors: Sensors, Test & Measurement, Engineering Services, and Specialty Components/Solutions Manufacturers. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

