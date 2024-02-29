Interlink has 40 years of successful commercialization of printed electronics

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) is pleased to announce that it will present and exhibit at LOPEC 2024 at the ICM in Munich, Germany, on the 6th and 7th of March. LOPEC is the world's leading exhibition and conference for flexible, organic, and printed electronics. As a global provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, we are pleased to be in Munich to demonstrate that we are a leading player in the printed electronics value chain. Every year in Munich, the leading industry players come together to share their innovations and drive the development of the next generation of materials, equipment and applications of flexible printed electronics.

Interlink has successfully developed and supplied our printed force and piezoelectric sensor solutions to leading OEMs and electronics companies for nearly 40 years. Interlink has also pioneered the development of printed electrochemical gas sensors and has supplied our proprietary gas and environmental air quality solutions to the market for over ten years. We continue to expand our product portfolio of printed sensors and related technologies through internal development and strategic acquisitions.

"We have a proven track record of successful innovation and commercialization in printed electronics. As we grow and expand our product platforms and global presence, we are ideally positioned to help drive these technologies' rapid growth and adoption," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "We are a critical part of the printed electronics value chain and are excited to participate and engage with other key players in this market in Munich," he added.

In addition, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Sreeni Rao and Dr. Gene Chen will present our new piezoelectric sensors and the latest developments on our gas and environmental sensors at the LOPEC Exhibitor Forum at 4:30 pm on March 6.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface ("HMI") devices and IoT solutions, utilizing our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom specifications. We have a proven track record of supplying mission-critical technological solutions in diverse markets, including medical devices, automotive, gas detection and environmental quality monitoring, oil and gas and general industrial, and consumer electronics, providing standard and custom-designed sensors that offer the flexibility and functionality needed for today's sophisticated applications.

The Company's products and solutions currently focus on three main fields:

For nearly 40 years, the Company has led the printed electronics industry in commercializing its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology, which offers pressure and position sensing and rugged capabilities in various temperatures. Our piezoelectric film sensors offer strain, bend, and vibration sensing and can be used on curved surfaces, while our advanced matrix sensor solutions offer multiple touch capabilities. We supply some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies for use in advanced applications such as medical robotics and vehicle collision detection.

Our Gas and Environmental Sensors division has over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health, and home. We provide advanced sensor solutions, precision sensing instruments, and custom engineering services for detecting gases such as carbon monoxide, ozone, hydrogen, NOX gases, and ammonia for transdermal alcohol detection and air quality monitoring. Our innovative printed sensor design enables high-sensitivity, low-power, and cost-effective solutions for broad adoption in the rapidly growing IOT market.

Our Calman Technology subsidiary brings over 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing membrane keypads, graphic overlays, printed electronics, and industrial label products. We offer IP-rated digital and hybrid printed devices featuring integrated backlighting, shielding, and printed electronics with advanced ink printing materials. Calman has customers in medical devices and defense technologies, giving the Company a base in Europe .

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters in Irvine, California; our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, Scotland; and our proprietary gas-sensor production and product development facility in Newark, California.

For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

About LOPEC

LOPEC (Large-area, Organic & Printed Electronics Convention) is the world's leading trade fair and conference for flexible, organic, and printed electronics. Every year it brings together leading players from application to research from all continents in the high-tech metropolis of Munich. The mix of trade fairs and conferences allows visitors to experience LOPEC in various ways. It shows where one of the most exciting future technologies stands today and its enormous potential. The LOPEC Conference is the world's most important communication platform for research, knowledge, and solutions in printed electronics.

