Company: Interlogic-Leasing SA-Sofia (INTL)

Interlogic-Leasing SA appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 June 2024 at 2:00 pm in Sofia at 17 Asen Yordanov St. under the following agenda:

- Report of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2023

- Adoption of the 2023 annual financial report of the company

- Report of the registered auditor on the 2023 audit

- Report of the Audit Committee on 2023

- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2023

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2023

- Election of a registered auditor for 2024

- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 12 July 2024 at 2:00 pm, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 14 June 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 12 June 2024 (Ex Date: 13 June 2024).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

