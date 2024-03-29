INTER :n:::]r°ed°&L±mited I,:--7 `[ : E] Al-Sadiq Plaza P 157 Railway Road, Faisalabad Pakistan. +92 41 2619724 Ref: ILpfl'SX/16/2024 Date: 29/03/2024 4e General Manager PUCARS/TCS Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject: NOTICE T0 THE SHAREHOLDERS T0 FILE CLAIM FOR UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND (D-4 & 115

Dear Sir,

We are writing this to inform you that pursuant to section 244 of the Companies Act, 2017, a ninety days' notice has been sent (through courier service) to all those shareholders whose dividend remained unclaimed for three years from the date of entitlement so that those shareholders can file their claims for respective dividend (D-4 & D-5). A copy of the said notice (Annexure-A) is enclosed herewith for your information and record.

We would request your assistance in posting this communication at PUCARS for information of TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange and all concerned shareholders of the Company accordingly.

Thanking You,

(Rana Ali Raza)

Company Secretary

Corporate office -1 Kin, Khurrianwala Jaranwala Road, Khurrianwala Faisalabad, 37630, Pakistan. +92 414360400

interloop-pk.com

"Annexure-A"

Dear Shareholder,

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS TO FILE CLAIM FOR UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND ID.4 & D-5}

Aspertheprovisionsofclause(a)of sub-section(1)ofsection244ofthecompaniesAct,2017(theAct),anydividenddeclaredbylnterloop Limited (thecompany), which remains unclaimedfor3yearsfromthedate it is due and payable, it shall be transferred to Federal Governmentof Pakistan after giving 90 days'notice to the shareholders to file their claims with the Company and upon expiry of the aforesaid period, a final notice to be published in newspapers.

In compliance with the provisions of the Act,notice is being given to file your claim within 90 days from the date of this notice,to the Company's registered office or to Company's Shares Registrar on the following addresses:

Company's Registered office The Company Secretary M/s. Interloop Limited

AI Sadiq Plaza, P-157, Railway Road, Faisalabad.

UAN NO: +924ing54394i. Ext. 3185

Email:aliraza.rana@interlooD.com.Dk

Ccompany'ssharesRegistrar

M/s. CDC Share Registrar Ser`rices Limited CDC House, 99-a, Block ri, SMCHS, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi-74000.

UAN No. 021-111-111-500

Email:info@cdcsrsl.com

ln case of non-receipt of claims within the specified period, the Company shall, after giving a final notice in the newspapers, proceed to deposit unclaimed amounts withthe Federal Government, pursuant tosub Section 2 ofsection244of the CompaniesAct,2017.

The details of unclaimed dividend are available on the Company's website atwww.interlooo-Dk.com

You are requested to take appropriate action urgently.

Your Sincerely

Rana Ali Raza Company Secretary lnterloop Limited

(This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.)

Note: ln order to claim the same dividend, kindly fill out the following details and submit this letter to respective broker/participant/CDC lnvestor Account Services where you are holding account for updation of mandatory lBAN details and dividend will be credited into your same IBAN accordingly.

E-Dividend Mandate

The Company Secretary lnterloop Limited

I, being shareholder of lnterloop Limited, hereby authorize the Company to credit my all unclaimed dividend and future cash dividends (if any declared by Company from time to time) directly into my bank account as per below details;

Folio/ CDS Account #

Title of Bank Account Bank's Name

Branch Address

International Bank Account Number (lBAN)

CNIC Number (copy enclosed)

Mailing Address

Mobile Number

Signature of the Shareholder