NEXTMap® data bolsters CAPE’s multisource approach to AI-backed property analytics

DENVER, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with CAPE Analytics (“CAPE”), a leader in AI-powered geospatial property intelligence.



Intermap’s digital surface models (DSMs) are integrated into CAPE’s property intelligence software, enabling specific property and parcel attributes for property analysis. CAPE is leveraging the Company’s precision data to power property attributes that require an understanding of terrain and surface elevation, such as parcel slope and the visible view from a property. This new partnership adds valuable data to CAPE’s existing data partnerships and Foundry platform, which uses machine learning to fuse and analyze diverse datasets and deliver the most accurate property insights available.

“A multisource approach to geospatial analytics has been key for CAPE in delivering value to our clients,” said Ian Boneysteele, VP of Partnerships, Strategy, and Corporate Development at CAPE Analytics. “We are excited to integrate Intermap’s highly accurate nationwide digital surface maps to further enhance our offerings.”

“We are proud to partner with CAPE to enable AI-powered geospatial property analytics and be integral to producing unique property insights,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our elevation data provides accurate, location-specific details to increase the level of confidence for accurate property valuation and help investors make smarter decisions.”

To learn more about CAPE Analytics and the Foundry platform, visit capeanalytics.com/capabilities/cape-foundry

To learn more about Intermap’s elevation data, visit intermap.com/nextmap

About CAPE Analytics

CAPE Analytics is the leading provider of geospatial property intelligence. CAPE provides instant property insights for millions of residential and commercial buildings by analyzing high-resolution imagery, property records, and novel data sources using computer vision and machine learning. With a mission to better understand and protect the built environment, CAPE provides property stakeholders with risk-predictive property attributes that are more timely, accurate, and objective than on-site inspections. Comprised of insurance, real estate, and data experts, CAPE is backed by leading venture capital firms and insurance carriers.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.