Intermap Reports Strong 2022 Financial Results

Revenue grew 17% year over year



Recurring revenue grew to 57% of total revenue, an increase of 9% over 2021

Awarded transformative U.S. government contracts and commercial software subscriptions

DENVER, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced financial results for 2022.

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company reported revenue of $6.8 million, compared with $5.8 million the previous year. Intermap demonstrated 60% growth in the third quarter as COVID restrictions relaxed globally, which continued into the fourth quarter. The Company closed the year with over $2.3 million in liquidity (cash, accounts receivable and unbilled), compared with $1.7 million at the end of 2021. Intermap’s adjusted operating profit (operating loss plus depreciation and unearned revenue) increased over 50% from -$2.4 million to -$1.1 million, driven by growing software and data as a service sales. Intermap was awarded $813,000 in new, programmatic, non-acquisition GEOINT-related government contracts in 2022, representing a 67% increase over the previous year. These high-margin, repeatable contracts leverage Intermap’s scalable, advanced AI/ML technology and processing infrastructure.

Some notable government contract wins include:

Intermap had a successful year in its commercial business with revenue of $4.8 million, an increase of 23% compared with the previous year. The Company grew its U.S. insurance software and data solution revenue by signing multiple top-10 underwriters, leading to a revenue increase of 40% year over year.

Intermap grew its European insurance business by signing a $3.1 million contract with multiple major European insurance companies under a multiyear, multi-license subscription to its flood data and analytics. Total European bookings in 2022 were $1.4 million, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% since 2019 when the cloud-based solutions were launched. Intermap’s European business now represents 29% of Intermap’s commercial revenue.

Some other notable achievements in 2022 include:

Winning 32 subscriptions and services contracts for InsitePro and increased recurring revenue by 31%

Expanding key European insurance customer acquisitions, including Allianz and Generali

and Winning two contracts to support clean energy development in the U.S.

Joining the OneSky Future of Flight Program to integrate data with airspace management systems

to integrate data with airspace management systems Winning three contracts supporting urban air mobility with UAV and UTM operations companies



“Intermap’s strong performance in 2022 is the result of high-margin, recurring, subscription-based revenue. We won multiple new GEOINT contracts and extended our commercial customer base,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “We invested in our technology and readiness. This included developing and integrating AI/ML, acquiring patents for key processes, upgrading sensors, and achieving mapping scales compliant with modernized military specifications. Intermap is well-positioned to serve expected demand from Southeast Asia as that important market emerges from COVID.”

The Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the annual management discussion and analysis for the corresponding period, related management certifications of annual filings and its annual information form will be filed and available on SEDAR before March 31, 2023.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

