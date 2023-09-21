Precision data strengthens flood resilience in West Africa



Partnership with Twinn bolsters global flood and climate risk management

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced it will provide high-resolution digital terrain models (DTM) for flood hazard modeling for a World Bank project in the Greater Lomé region in Togo. Intermap is working with its partner, Twinn by Royal HaskoningDHV, to support this critical flood modeling project and strengthen the community’s flood resilience and risk management.

Intermap’s NEXTMap® DTM provides critical terrain information for flood hazard modeling. The Greater Lomé region, situated along the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa, experiences frequent flooding during the rainy season and has endured devastating floods due to heavy rainfall. Accurate terrain data and flood maps for the city and surrounding area are essential for evaluating flood risk and implementing strategic mitigation measures to safeguard the community and its critical infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Twinn highlights Intermap’s dedication to providing top-tier geospatial solutions for critical projects worldwide,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our high-resolution precision data supports the World Bank’s flood hazard modeling project in Lomé, strengthening the region’s resilience against natural disasters.”

“We are delighted to support Intermap and the World Bank in providing high-resolution world class hazard data,” said Mark Nunns, Head of Commercial, Financial Services, RHDHV. “Supporting initiatives like this underpins our core belief of enhancing society together.”

Intermap has completed numerous projects for the World Bank, including an ongoing precision data project for Colombia as well as a mapping project for the Commonwealth of Dominica and flood mitigation work in Central Europe, Surinam and Azerbaijan. Intermap’s NEXTMap digital terrain data reinforces Twinn’s technology to support better decision making for flood and climate risk management around the globe. Twinn provides climate risk intelligence across 19 hazards, including flooding, drought, wildfires, earthquakes and volcanoes.

Learn more about Intermap’s NEXTMap data, visit intermap.com/nextmap.

Learn more about Twinn at www.twinn.io.

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release, including reference to revenue growth, constitutes forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, "expect", “project”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “continue”, “focus”, “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap’s forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap’s Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Twinn

Twinn brings together Royal HaskoningDHV’s portfolio of leading software and data solutions. It builds further on Royal HaskoningDHV’s deep domain expertise to provide digital solutions across multiple sectors. These solutions help organisations to understand the complex interplay across their physical and digital worlds. They provide actionable insights and help manage opportunities and risks to make better informed strategic and operational decisions.

Twinn by Royal HaskoningDHV. Better decisions today for a sustainable tomorrow.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

For more information, please visit www.intermap.com or contact:

Jennifer Bakken

Executive Vice President and CFO

CFO@intermap.com

+1 (303) 708-0955