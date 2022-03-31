Intermap Technologies : 2021 Annual Report - Intermap Technologies Corporation

Consolidated Financial Statements of

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES

CORPORATION

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

KPMG LLP

150 Elgin Street, Suite 1800

Ottawa ON K2P 2P8 Canada

Tel 613-212-5764

Fax 613-212-2896

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of Intermap Technologies Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Intermap Technologies Corporation (the Entity), which comprise:

 the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 the consolidated statements of (loss) income and other comprehensive (loss) income for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' (deficiency) equity for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended

 and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 2(a) in the financial statements, which indicates that Intermap Technologies Corporation has incurred recurring operating losses in current and prior years, negative cash flows in the current year, and has negative working capital at December 31, 2021.

As stated in Note 2(a) in the financial statements, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 2(a) in the financial statements, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern" section of the auditors' report, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditors' report.

Evaluation of Impairment of Long-Lived Assets

Description of the matter

We draw attention to Notes 2(d)(vii), 3(j), 5, 6 and 7 to the financial statements. The long-lived assets of the Entity consist of property and equipment, intangible assets and right of use assets. The property and equipment, intangible assets and right of use assets balances are $2,480 thousand, $1,117 thousand and $497 thousand, respectively. The Entity reviews long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable and assesses impairment for intangible assets not yet available for use on an annual basis. In testing for impairment, the recoverable amount of cash generating units (CGUs) are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. The determination of the recoverable amount is based on each CGU's value in use and requires the Entity to make significant estimates and assumptions which include projected revenues and discount rates.

Why the matter is a key audit matter

We identified the evaluation of the impairment of long-lived assets as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of significant risk of material misstatement given the magnitude of the long-lived assets. This matter required significant auditor judgment in evaluating the results of our audit procedures due to the high degree of estimation uncertainty involved in the Entity's estimates and assumptions.

How the matter was addressed in the audit

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter:

We compared the Entity's historical revenue projections to actual results to assess the Entity's ability to accurately project revenues.

We evaluated the Entity's projected revenue assumptions for each CGU by comparing those assumptions to 2021 actual results and the Entity's expected growth plans. We took into account changes in conditions and events affecting each CGU to assess the adjustments or lack of adjustments made in arriving at projected revenues.

We involved valuation professionals with specialized skills and knowledge to assist in assessing the discount rate assumptions used in the estimated recoverable amounts, by comparing them to discount rate ranges that were independently developed using publicly available market data and considering the risk profile of each CGU.

Estimated total contract costs of acquisition services contracts

Description of the matter

We draw attention to Notes 2(d)(vi), 3(k)(iii) and 12 of the financial statements. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Entity recognized acquisition services revenue of $1,403 thousand. Revenue from acquisition services contracts, which are fixed-price contracts, is recognized over time based on the ratio of costs incurred to estimated total contract costs. The determination of estimated total contract costs of acquisition services contracts requires the use of significant assumptions related to estimated purchased services, materials, and labor costs.

Why the matter is a key audit matter

We identified the evaluation of the estimated total contract costs of acquisition services contracts as a key audit matter. This matter represented a significant risk of material misstatement and significant auditor judgment was required in evaluating the results of our audit procedures relating to the Entity's significant assumptions noted above.

How the matter was addressed in the audit

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter:

We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of a control within the Entity's revenue process related to the review of estimated total contract costs of acquisition services contracts.

We evaluated the Entity's historical ability to estimate total contract costs of acquisition services contracts by comparing the total actual costs for a selection of contracts completed in the current year against the total contract costs estimated in the prior year.

For a selection of acquisition services contracts, we evaluated the appropriateness of the Entity's estimated total contract costs by performing the following:

 We inspected the executed contracts and interviewed the Entity's project managers to obtain an understanding of the contractual requirements and related performance obligations

 We evaluated the estimated purchased services, materials and labor costs by assessing progress to date and the nature and complexity of work to be performed through interviewing the Entity's project managers, and inspecting corroborative evidence, if any, between the Entity and the suppliers and subcontractors.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:

 the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

 the information, other than the financial statements and the auditors' report thereon, included in a document likely to be entitled "2021 Annual Report".

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

The information, other than the financial statements and the auditors' report thereon, included in a document likely to be entitled "2021 Annual Report" is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we will perform on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance.