TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Patrick A. Blott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), Jennifer Bakken, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Intermap Technologies and several of their colleagues joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Intermap's initial public offering on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Intermap is a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions. The Company serves governments and companies around the world with rapid real 3D solutions in flood, wildfire and other perils as well as unmatched geospatial data collection and delivery. Intermap is preparing to deploy on multiple international government programs where its unique sensors penetrate cloud and jungle canopy to create and exploit authoritative national basemaps.

