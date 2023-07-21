(Correcting that Intermediate Capital is a FTSE 250 stock.)

(Alliance News) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC on Thursday said total assets under management rose across the first quarter of its financial year, while it pointed to "many" further growth opportunities ahead.

The FTSE 250-listed, London-based asset manager said total assets under management on June 30 was USD82.1 billion, rising 2.4% from USD80.2 billion on March 31.

Third party assets under management was up 2.5% to USD78.9 billion from USD77.0 billion, while fee-earning assets under management rose 2.1% to USD64.1 billion from USD62.8 billion.

It noted its flagship direct lending strategy Senior Partners V as performing particularly strongly, with around EUR2 billion in transactions signed since last December. The Real Assets franchise also built momentum across its first quarter, ICG said.

Looking ahead, ICG said "many opportunities for further growth lie ahead".

"Our continued performance and long-term track record reinforce confidence in our ability to successfully execute on them," the company said.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.