FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* SSP Group tumbles on Morgan Stanley downgrade
* HomeServe rises on first-half profit, dividend raise
* Brexit boss Frost tells Johnson to expect EU trade deal
early
next week - report
* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 falls 0.1%
Nov 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 retreated from more
than a five-month high on Tuesday as a stronger pound pressured
exporters and investors remained cautious about a post-Brexit
trade deal with the European Union.
The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with energy
bank and travel and leisure
stocks leading the declines. The sub-indexes had
gained sharply on Monday after drugmaker Moderna's
positive COVID-19 vaccine update.
The pound also edged higher, weighing on dollar earners such
as consumer staple stocks.
The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index
fell 0.1%, with shares in Upper Crust owner SSP Group
tumbling 6.5% to the bottom of the index after Morgan Stanley
downgraded the stock to "equal-weight."
UK markets have sharply rebounded this month from a 5% fall
in October, aided by slew of local stimulus measures and hopes
of sooner-than expected economic recovery.
"At one point, this is priced in and the market will want to
see evidence that the economy is consequently rebounding. First,
by seeing fewer and less onerous lockdowns and second, as we
move in the end of the W part recovery likely in December and
January for Europe," Sebastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea
Asset Management, wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, a medical adviser said COVID-19 restriction tiers
in England may need strengthening to control the spread of cases
when the full lockdown ends.
On Brexit, a media report said Britain's chief negotiator
David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a
Brussels trade deal "early next week".
Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group surged 6.5%
after posting a higher first-half profit, while Imperial Brands
Plc rose 2.3% after forecasting better profits for 2021.
Home repair services provider HomeServe Plc added
1.1% after it posted a stronger first-half profit and raised its
dividend.
EasyJet Plc slid 3% after the low-cost airline
plunged to an annual loss of 1.27 billion pounds ($1.68
billion).
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Uttaresh.V)