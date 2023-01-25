Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intermediate Capital Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICP   GB00BYT1DJ19

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-01-24 am EST
1315.50 GBX   +0.34%
02:01aIcg : Board Update
GL
02:00aIcg : Board Update
AQ
01/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICG : Board Update

01/25/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company” or “ICG”) – Board Update

The Board of ICG announces that Kathryn Purves, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board with effect from 1 April 2023. 

Kathryn Purves has served on the Board since 2014. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Kathryn for her highly effective and wide-ranging contribution to the Board and its Committees as Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Board Risk Committee and more recently as Senior Independent Director. 

Rosemary Leith will succeed Kathryn Purves as Chair of the Company’s Risk Committee with effect from 1 April 2023.

This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ends

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510


All news about INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
02:01aIcg : Board Update
GL
02:00aIcg : Board Update
AQ
01/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/19UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/18Intermediate Capital : Science based targets progress in 2022 and next steps
PU
01/11Intermediate Capital : A strong focus on sustainability and people
PU
01/11Intermediate Capital : Our ESG approach – looking back, looking ahead
PU
01/11Intermediate Capital : Climate leadership within our portfolio
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 585 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2023 210 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2023 950 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 6,12%
Capitalization 3 747 M 4 621 M 4 621 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,03x
EV / Sales 2024 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Capital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 315,50 GBX
Average target price 1 933,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Vijay Vithal Bharadia Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Andrew Francis Sykes Chairman
Kathryn Elizabeth Purves Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Welton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC14.59%4 621
BLACKROCK, INC.5.56%112 021
UBS GROUP AG13.63%67 430
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)8.39%39 889
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.52%36 025
STATE STREET CORPORATION12.20%30 093