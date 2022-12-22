Advanced search
ICG : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSACTION

12/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company” or “ICG”)

22 December 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 21 December 2022 Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 8,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £11.31 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Michael (Rusty) Nelligan and his connected persons hold a total of 168,000 ordinary shares, being 0.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
