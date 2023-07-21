Intermediate Capital Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global alternative asset manager. The Company manages capital on behalf of its global client base, principally across long-term closed-end funds. It provides various capital solutions for corporates and owners of real assets, and creates value for stakeholders, shareholders and communities. The Company operates through two segments: the Fund Management Company (FMC) and the Investment Company (IC). The Company operates across four asset classes, which include structured and private equity, private debt, real assets and credit. Its structured and private equity consists of providing structured and equity financing solutions to private companies. Its private debt consists of providing debt financing to quality corporate borrowers. Its real assets consist of providing financing solutions in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. Its credit includes investing in primary and secondary public credit markets.