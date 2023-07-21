Intermediate Capital Group PLC - London-based asset manager - Following shareholder approval, confirms the appointment of David Bicarregui as chief financial officer, effective from Thursday this week. In February, ICG said former chief financial & operations officer Vijay Bharadia would step down at the company's annual general meeting in July. It said he would be replaced by Bicarregui, who was most recently the chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs International Bank, part of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It said Bicarregui would join Intermediate Capital on April 2 before standing to be a company director at the July AGM.
Current stock price: 1,464.50 pence, down 0.3%
12-month change: down 0.5%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.