Intermediate Capital : ICG Infra grows portfolio with acquisition of British Solar Renewables

BSR aiming to operate 1.5+ gigawatts of UK renewable capacity in next 5 years, equivalent to powering 375,000 homes

ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announced that its debut Infrastructure fund, ICG Infra I ("ICG Infra"), has acquired British Solar Renewables ("BSR"), one of the largest integrated solar developers in the UK. ICG Infrastructure Equity successfully raised €1.5 billion in investor commitments in February 2022.

Located in Somerset, British Solar Renewables (BSR) was one of the first developers of solar photovoltaic in the UK. Since inception in 2011, BSR has successfully developed, built, and operated nearly 1 GW of solar and energy storage plants in the UK to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and has strong expansion plans to build and operate solar & storage assets in the UK. As part of its new partnership, ICG will support BSR's growth from a developer to a leading Integrated Power Producer (IPP) within the UK with the aim to have over 1.5GW of renewable capacity in operation in the next 5 years, equivalent to powering 375,000 homes.

ICG Infra has acquired the business from Siem Europe and will become the majority owner of BSR. The current management team will remain as shareholders and will work alongside ICG to develop the current pipeline and business to continue the focus on building high quality renewable energy projects to help the UK achieve its Net Zero emissions target by 2050.

"Access to renewable energy is an important component of global climate efforts, and we are delighted to partner with BSR, providing capital to fund new solar projects, as we continue towards the Fund's goal of investing in sustainable European infrastructure," said Guillaume d'Engremont, Head of Infrastructure at ICG.

We are confident that BSR's strong management team, robust pipeline of projects and sophisticated operations positions the firm for continued growth and impact.

"We are pleased to work with ICG Infra to accelerate our development and expand our capabilities as we transition into one of the leading renewable IPP in the UK. We are seeing more demand than ever for renewable energy sources, and with the support of ICG Infra, we will be able to scale our business with a shareholder that understands and is committed to funding renewables."

British Solar Renewables is the largest privately-owned, integrated solar developer in the UK. We develop (BSR Energy), build (BSR EPC) and manage (BSR O&M) utility-scale renewable energy and storage projects across the UK and Australia.

With over a decade's experience, we've successfully developed nearly 1GW of solar PV and Energy Storage plants. Our projects are self-originated, which ensures the connections with the communities that we work in starts right at the beginning of the development journey and is able to continue through the life cycle of the plant.

BSR combines the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with sympathetically derived schemes to minimise the impact on local communities and the environment while creating rich ecosystems and protected havens for wildlife.

Further details are available at www.britishrenewables.com

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $71bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn and Twitter.