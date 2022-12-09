Advanced search
    ICP   GB00BYT1DJ19

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21 2022-12-09 am EST
1178.50 GBX   +1.86%
Intermediate Capital : ICG Real Estate acquires portfolio of Morrisons distribution facilities for £220 million
PU
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Intermediate Capital : ICG Real Estate acquires portfolio of Morrisons distribution facilities for £220 million

12/09/2022 | 04:13am EST
"The Morrisons portfolio is a prime example of the mission critical real estate we are seeking to acquire," says ICG's Chad Brown

ICG Real Estate, the real estate division of ICG, today announced that its Sale and Leaseback Team ("ICG SLB") acquired a portfolio of seven prime, ambient, chilled and frozen distribution facilities from Wm Morrison Supermarkets for £220 million.

Each property is leased on an index linked and triple-net basis for a term of up to 25 years.

ICG's Sale and Leaseback team focuses on the acquisition of core plus and mission critical assets in Europe, which can generate long term, inflation-protected income streams. The team is comprised of 12 individuals with strong on the ground relationships in key geographies.

Jo Goff, Morrisons Chief Financial Officer, said:

We continue to invest in our strategy of becoming a broader, stronger, more popular and more accessible business and this transaction will help to finance further investment. The acquisition of McColl's earlier this year gave us a leading position in the UK convenience market and next year we are on plan to open a further five supermarkets across the UK, and to invest further in our manufacturing operations.

Chad Brown, Managing Director at ICG Sale and Leaseback, commented:

The Morrisons portfolio is a prime example of the mission critical real estate we are seeking to acquire. We look forward to working with Morrisons as they continue to grow their footprint.

Chris Nichols, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of ICG Sale and Leaseback, added:

This transaction is an excellent example of how Sale and Leaseback investing can serve as an alternate form of financing. We continue to seek similar pan-European mission critical opportunities as we actively deploy capital across Western Europe.

ICG was advised on the transaction by CBRE, Ashurst & Hogan Lovells.

Morrisons was advised by Knight Frank and Eversheds.

For further information please contact:

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications

T. +44 20 3545 1395

M. +44 7714 459 949

Email: [email protected]

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $68.5bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 09:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
