Intermediate Capital : ICG appoints David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for European Corporate strategy

"David brings extensive experience of M&A and capital markets transactions," comments CIO and CEO Benoît Durteste

ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announces the appointment of David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for its European Corporate strategy, and a member of the Investment Committee. David succeeds James Roddis, who is retiring after 14 years with the firm.

David Lomer joins ICG after a highly successful 24 years with J.P. Morgan where he helped to build a number of businesses to leadership positions. He was most recently Co-Head of UK Investment Banking, having also co-run Mergers & Acquisitions in EMEA from 2015 to 2019 and, prior to that, Telecoms, Media and Technology from 2012 to 2015. He has spent his career based in London, New York, San Francisco and Madrid, making a wide-ranging impact at an international scale as a dealmaker and leader. David was also a global senior champion of J.P. Morgan's Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and leader of its EMEA Investment Banking D&I Culture Program.

Benoît Durteste

I am delighted to welcome David to ICG and thank James for his significant contributions over many years. David brings extensive experience of M&A and capital markets transactions to the European Corporate team, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to develop our business in the UK, the Nordics and Benelux.

David Lomer

"I'm enormously excited to be joining at this dynamic time for ICG - following the outstanding €8.1bn fundraise for the eighth vintage of the European Corporate strategy, our momentum and capabilities have never been stronger. I look forward to working with such a well-established team to build further on our highly successful track record of providing flexible capital solutions to companies across Europe."

