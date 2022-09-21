Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intermediate Capital Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICP   GB00BYT1DJ19

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:36 2022-09-21 am EDT
1139.50 GBX   -0.61%
04:30aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ZEPLUG raises 240m from ICG Infra to fund growth and to combine with BORNES SOLUTIONS
PU
04:10aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ICG appoints David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for European Corporate strategy
PU
02:50aICG invests $240 million in French EV charging firm Zeplug
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermediate Capital : ICG appoints David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for European Corporate strategy

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
"David brings extensive experience of M&A and capital markets transactions," comments CIO and CEO Benoît Durteste

ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announces the appointment of David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for its European Corporate strategy, and a member of the Investment Committee. David succeeds James Roddis, who is retiring after 14 years with the firm.

David Lomer joins ICG after a highly successful 24 years with J.P. Morgan where he helped to build a number of businesses to leadership positions. He was most recently Co-Head of UK Investment Banking, having also co-run Mergers & Acquisitions in EMEA from 2015 to 2019 and, prior to that, Telecoms, Media and Technology from 2012 to 2015. He has spent his career based in London, New York, San Francisco and Madrid, making a wide-ranging impact at an international scale as a dealmaker and leader. David was also a global senior champion of J.P. Morgan's Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and leader of its EMEA Investment Banking D&I Culture Program.

Benoît Durteste
Benoît Durteste, CIO and CEO of ICG, commented:

I am delighted to welcome David to ICG and thank James for his significant contributions over many years. David brings extensive experience of M&A and capital markets transactions to the European Corporate team, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to develop our business in the UK, the Nordics and Benelux.

David Lomer
David Lomer, Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux, European Corporate, added:

"I'm enormously excited to be joining at this dynamic time for ICG - following the outstanding €8.1bn fundraise for the eighth vintage of the European Corporate strategy, our momentum and capabilities have never been stronger. I look forward to working with such a well-established team to build further on our highly successful track record of providing flexible capital solutions to companies across Europe."

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

ICG
Fiona Laffan
Tel: +44 (0)20 3545 2000
[email protected]

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $71bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
04:30aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ZEPLUG raises 240m from ICG Infra to fund growth and to combine wi..
PU
04:10aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ICG appoints David Lomer as Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for Europ..
PU
02:50aICG invests $240 million in French EV charging firm Zeplug
RE
09/16ICG : Director declaration
GL
09/16ICG : Director declaration
GL
09/15Intermediate Capital Group plc acquired unknown minority stake in EXXETA AG.
CI
09/09Goldman Sachs Keeps Intermediate Capital at Buy, Lifts PT
MT
09/01INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL : ICG Strategic Equity appoints Andrea Serra as Head of Europe
PU
08/30ICG : Accession & Resignation of Guarantors
GL
08/30ICG : Accession & Resignation of Guarantors
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 766 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2023 336 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2023 2 135 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,87x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 3 285 M 3 747 M 3 747 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,08x
EV / Sales 2024 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Capital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 146,50 GBX
Average target price 2 484,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Vijay Vithal Bharadia Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
Andrew Francis Sykes Chairman
Kathryn Elizabeth Purves Independent Non-Executive Director
Virginia Anne Holmes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC-47.74%3 747
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.03%95 697
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.08%75 481
UBS GROUP AG-3.87%53 254
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.50%35 726
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.44%31 744