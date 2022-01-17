Intermediate Capital : ICG appoints Krysto Nikolic as Global Head of Real Estate

16 January 2022

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Krysto Nikolic as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate. He will join ICG's Management Committee.



Based in London, Krysto will lead the ongoing expansion of ICG Real Estate. ICG Real Estate currently manages $7.4 billion AUM in real estate equity and debt strategies and invests across the capital structure in both real estate assets and corporate platforms.



Krysto was previously Head of European Real Estate at Starwood Capital Group where he served on its Global Investment and Operating Committees. Prior to Starwood, Krysto was a Partner at TPG and served on TPG Real Estate's investment committee. Krysto has led over $14 billion of real estate investments and served on the Board of Directors of multiple real estate companies and platforms. He holds an M.A. degree from Cambridge University.

"Krysto's hire reflects ICG's continued belief in the attractive global Real Estate market and in our opportunity for continued growth of ICG Real Estate. His extensive track record in real estate investing and building teams across multiple strategies makes him a key leader in accelerating ICG's capabilities in this space."

"I am delighted to be joining ICG. ICG has an outstanding track record of delivering for investors and shareholders and is extremely well-placed to benefit from the significant and increasing capital flows into global real estate. I look forward to working with a high-quality group of colleagues and leading ICG Real Estate during its next phase of growth."

