Intermediate Capital : ICG appoints Krysto Nikolic as Global Head of Real Estate

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
ICG appoints Krysto Nikolic as Global Head of Real Estate

16 January 2022

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Krysto Nikolic as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate. He will join ICG's Management Committee.

Based in London, Krysto will lead the ongoing expansion of ICG Real Estate. ICG Real Estate currently manages $7.4 billion AUM in real estate equity and debt strategies and invests across the capital structure in both real estate assets and corporate platforms.

Krysto was previously Head of European Real Estate at Starwood Capital Group where he served on its Global Investment and Operating Committees. Prior to Starwood, Krysto was a Partner at TPG and served on TPG Real Estate's investment committee. Krysto has led over $14 billion of real estate investments and served on the Board of Directors of multiple real estate companies and platforms. He holds an M.A. degree from Cambridge University.

Benoit Durteste, CIO and CEO of ICG, commented:

"Krysto's hire reflects ICG's continued belief in the attractive global Real Estate market and in our opportunity for continued growth of ICG Real Estate. His extensive track record in real estate investing and building teams across multiple strategies makes him a key leader in accelerating ICG's capabilities in this space."

Commenting on his appointment, Krysto Nikolic, Global Head of Real Estate at ICG said:

"I am delighted to be joining ICG. ICG has an outstanding track record of delivering for investors and shareholders and is extremely well-placed to benefit from the significant and increasing capital flows into global real estate. I look forward to working with a high-quality group of colleagues and leading ICG Real Estate during its next phase of growth."

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Olivia Montgomery
Associate Director
Corporate Communications
Tel: +44 (0)203 545 1543
Mobile: +44 (0)7812045188
Email: olivia.montgomery@icgam.com

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $69bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG's real estate division has over $7.4bn AUM of private debt and private equity assets under management in its core strategies of Senior Debt, Partnership Capital (providing whole loans, mezzanine, and preferred equity), Residential Development Finance and Sale and Leaseback.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
