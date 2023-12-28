Where to meet ICG's European Infrastructure and European Mid Market teams at private markets event

The ICG team is preparing to attend this three-day, private markets conference in Cannes, France, starting Tuesday 23 January. We look forward to engaging conversations with clients and industry partners at the 10th edition of IPEM, which this year is themed 'Getting Deals Done'.

Guillaume d'Engremont ( LinkedIn )

( ) Pénélope Dietsch ( LinkedIn )

) Ludovic Laforge ( LinkedIn )

Olivier Golder ( LinkedIn )

Located at G148 - Riviera Floor of the Palais des Festivals.

Attending IPEM? Get in touch with Imene Boumalala-Lepinay in our Marketing and Client Relations team to arrange a meeting. We look forward to seeing you in Cannes!

Explore the latest news and insights from our European Infrastructure team: €400 million invested in Enfinity Global ; further stake in Ocea Smart Building ; see how ICG Infra maps against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

; further stake in ; see how ICG Infra maps against the United Nations (SDGs). Discover our European Mid-Market team's latest news and insights: 6point6 sold to Accenture; Liam McGivern interviewed on the topic of tech investing and digital transformation .

to Accenture; Liam McGivern interviewed on the topic of . Read our 2024 Outlook

View a snapshot of our client-only US and European Private Company Trends report