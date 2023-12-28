Where to meet ICG's European Infrastructure and European Mid Market teams at private markets event

The ICG team is preparing to attend this three-day, private markets conference in Cannes, France, starting Tuesday 23 January. We look forward to engaging conversations with clients and industry partners at the 10th edition of IPEM, which this year is themed 'Getting Deals Done'.

ICG European Infrastructure team members attending
  • Guillaume d'Engremont (LinkedIn)
  • Pénélope Dietsch (LinkedIn)
  • Ludovic Laforge (LinkedIn)
ICG European Mid-Market team member attending
  • Olivier Golder (LinkedIn)
Visit the ICG stand

Located at G148 - Riviera Floor of the Palais des Festivals.

Arrange a conversation

Attending IPEM? Get in touch with Imene Boumalala-Lepinay in our Marketing and Client Relations team to arrange a meeting. We look forward to seeing you in Cannes!

Go deeper
  • Explore the latest news and insights from our European Infrastructure team: €400 million invested in Enfinity Global; further stake in Ocea Smart Building; see how ICG Infra maps against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
  • Discover our European Mid-Market team's latest news and insights: 6point6 sold to Accenture; Liam McGivern interviewed on the topic of tech investing and digital transformation.
  • Read our 2024 Outlook
  • View a snapshot of our client-only US and European Private Company Trends report
Subscribe to our newsletters
* Please enter a valid email
* Please select a list to subscribe
  • Newsletter
  • Press Releases
Sign up for Regulatory News updates: click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

ICG - Intermediate Capital Group plc published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 16:01:59 UTC.