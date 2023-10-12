"We are delighted to welcome Patricia and Salim to ICG as we continue to build out our client coverage capabilities across our key product lines," said Bashak-Julianna Demir, Global Head of Client Relations, ICG

ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Patricia Wilkinson and Salim Jaffer as Managing Directors within its client relations team, based in London. Patricia will lead client relations for ICG's Real Assets strategies, whilst Salim will lead the coverage of ICG's European and Asian Corporate strategies.

Prior to joining ICG, Patricia was a Partner at Sera Global, where she co-led the Project Management function across Real Assets for the firm's Private Capital Advisory Business. Before Sera Global, she worked at Threadmark as a Partner responsible for project management and origination, and Arle Capital Partners, as an Investor Relations Director. Patricia brings with her more than two decades of private markets experience, with a core specialism in Real Assets.

Salim joins ICG following a 17-year tenure at PIMCO, where he held a number of positions, latterly that of Senior Vice President and product strategist focused on alternative investment strategies. In this role, Salim was responsible for the development, oversight and distribution of relevant strategies across EMEA, with a focus on alternative credit and private market strategies. Prior to this, he was a senior member of the client management group focused on the coverage of institutional clients.

Bashak-Julianna Demir

We are delighted to welcome Patricia and Salim to ICG as we continue to build out our client coverage capabilities across our key product lines. Their unrivalled expertise will ensure we are well-equipped to help both new and existing clients achieve their investment objectives.

Patricia Wilkinson

ICG has a proven track record managing client capital through market cycles, and I am excited to work alongside Bashak and the wider team to service its global and growing client base.

Salim Jaffer

ICG benefits from a market-leading credit platform and stands out as a premier provider of flexible capital solutions. I am excited to be joining the firm and look forward to working closely with ICG colleagues to build on the firm's recent successes across corporate strategies and further scale the firm's client footprint globally."

