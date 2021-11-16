Intermediate Capital : Record fundraising and multiple drivers of future compounding growth

15 November 2021

Strong momentum continuing across our three strategic objectives encompassing fundraising, deployment and realisations

Record fundraising: $13.8bn raised, Europe VIII already 42% larger than Europe VII and continuing to fundraise

Third-party AUM: $65.3bn, an increase of 28% compared to H1 FY21

Continued growth in third-party fee income: £199.0m during the period, an increase of 29% compared to H1 FY21

Fund Management Company: profit before tax of £120.9m, an increase of 35% compared to H1 FY21

Investment Company: NIR of 18% driven by strong fund performance, profit before tax of £143.8m

Balance sheet supporting growth: seed investments made on behalf of new strategies totalling £115.7m

Dividend policy maintained: interim dividend of 18.7p, in line with policy of paying a third of prior full year dividend

Sustainability and people: post period-end, committed to reach net zero by 2040; 2030 emissions reduction targets covering 100% of relevant investments approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

Note: unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of Alternative Performance Measures - see Performance overview, below.

"This has been a record period for ICG on a number of levels, continuing the strong momentum of H2 FY21 and delivering progress against all three of our strategic priorities encompassing fundraising, deployment and realisations. We anticipated the first half would be strong, and it has exceeded our expectations.



Fundraising has been remarkable: we have raised more in six months than in any full year in the history of ICG. Notably it has been across both established and emerging strategies, evidencing the breadth of our embedded growth opportunities. We have also attracted a substantial number of new clients during the period across a range of established and emerging strategies.



I am delighted that we continue to help lead our industry on sustainability, with our commitment to net zero by 2040 supported by approved and validated science-based targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.



Looking ahead, activity levels across our business remain high. Our performance demonstrates our multiple drivers of compounding growth, and gives us further confidence in our medium-term guidance. As we raise successor vintages of current strategies and expand our product offering, our visible and long-term third-party fee income on a growing base of AUM is poised to increase meaningfully over the next several years."

The Board and management monitor the financial performance of the Group on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM), which are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of these measures can be found on page 6 and a reconciliation of the APM to the IFRS measures, along with the IFRS condensed consolidated financial statements and supporting notes, can be found on pages 19 to 46.



The Group's profit after tax on an IFRS basis was above the prior period at £242.4m (H1 FY21 £192.8m). On the APM basis it was also above the prior period at £240.7m (H1 FY21 £183.9m).



Unless stated otherwise the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of APM, which the Board believes assists shareholders in assessing the financial performance of the Group.

Third-party AUM activity for the period 30 September 2021 (Unaudited) 30 September 2020 (Unaudited) Change 31 March 2021 Third-party AUM at period end $65,349m $51,198m 28 % $56,152m Third-party fee-earning AUM at period end $55,647m $43,483m 28 % $46,729m Third-party AUM additions during period $14,557m $2,993m 386 % $10,624m Third-party AUM realisations during period $4,793m $1,130m 324 % $4,593m Third-party AUM deployed during period 1 $8,417m $2,411m 249 % $7,221m 1 From direct investment funds Financial results Six months ended 30 September 2021 (Unaudited) Six months ended

30 September 2020 (Unaudited) Change 12 months ended

31 March 2021 (Audited) Third-party fee income £199.0m £154.2m 29 % £333.7m Fund Management Company profit before tax £120.9m £89.8m 35 % £202.3m Investment Company profit before tax £143.8m £103.0m 40 % £305.4m Group profit before tax £264.7m £192.8m 37 % £507.7m Group earnings per share 83.9p 64.6p 30 % 162.3p Dividend per share 18.7p 17.0p 10 % 56.0p Balance sheet investment portfolio £2,732.0m £2,208.3m 24 % £2,556.4m Net asset value per share 609p 488p 25 % 566p Net gearing 0.63x 0.67x (0.04)x 0.63x Last 12 months 12 months ended

30 September 2021 (Unaudited) 12 months ended

30 September 2020 (Unaudited) Change 12 months ended

31 March 2021 (Audited) Third-party AUM additions $22,264m $9,083m Third-party AUM realisations $9,959m $2,618m Third-party AUM deployed1 $13,283m $6,119m Third-party fee income £378.5m £296.4m 28 % £333.7m Fund Management Company profit before tax £233.4m £187.9m 24 % £202.3m 1 From direct investment funds

