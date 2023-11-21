"Stelios brings an impressive track-record, particularly within the TMT sector, which will help to further strengthen our flagship strategy," says David Lomer, Head of UK, Nordics & Benelux for European Corporate.

ICG, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the appointment of Stelios Elia as a Managing Director within its European Corporate team. Based in London, Stelios will focus on identifying and pursuing opportunities in the UK, Nordics and Benelux, whilst also bolstering the team's Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) coverage.

Stelios joins ICG following a highly successful 15-year tenure with BC Partners, where he served as a Managing Director in their European Private Equity team. During this period, he originated and executed a number of notable investments within the TMT sector, including the acquisition of United Group, Acuris, Pharmathen, and Keesing. Prior to this, Stelios worked at McKinsey & Company, where he focussed primarily on strategy, private equity, and hedge fund related projects.

European Corporate is one of ICG's flagship strategies with a 33-year track record, having invested €29bn since inception, offering flexible and tailored solutions for investors. The team comprises 31 investment professionals located across Europe.

David Lomer

We are excited to welcome an investor of Stelios' calibre to ICG. He brings an impressive track-record, particularly within the TMT sector, which will help to further strengthen our flagship strategy and drive growth in our key target markets of the UK, Nordics and Benelux.

Stelios Elia

I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting time for ICG. The firm boasts an excellent track record, a strong positive momentum, and a compelling investment proposition. I look forward to collaborating with the team to support the firm's next phase of growth.

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing £81bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com.