Intermediate Capital Group PLC - London-based asset manager - Assets under management climb 3.1% to USD101 billion as at June 30, the end of its first financial quarter from USD98 billion at March 31. Fee-earning AuM remains flat at USD70 billion. Intermediate Capital says its expectations remain unchanged from its financial 2024 results, when it said that heightened geopolitical risks, high interest rates, and weak economic growth meant the investing environment remained uncertain and potentially volatile.

Current stock price: 2,228.00 pence per share, down 0.5% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: up 62%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

